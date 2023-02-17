Health
Is coffee a miracle drink?Study Boasts Myriad Health Benefits… And It Can Even Protect Against COVID-19
Coffee is the second most popular drink in the world after water. It is believed that caffeinated drinks first entered Europe in the 14th century.thcentury; today it is widely consumed throughout the block.
In France, a whopping 94% of the population is estimated to drink coffee. However, Finland has the highest per capita coffee consumption in the world. The average Finn is believed to drink nearly four cups of coffee a day.
Four cups of coffee and the 10-minute coffee break legally required for workers in Finland are unlikely to be directly related to the potential health benefits associated with this beverage. But a recent influx of research suggests that drinking coffee offers a myriad of benefits. Pressure to potentially protect against COVID-19.
From maintaining low blood pressure to anti-inflammatory effectsna
Long-standing concerns about the adverse health effects of coffee consumption are now being dispelled, largely due to the caffeine in coffee.
“Caffeine is just one of many coffee ingredients, and certainly not the only one with a positive role. Arrigo Cicero, professor of medical and surgical sciences at the University of Bologna, Italy, explains: “We know that caffeine raises blood pressure, but other bioactive compounds in coffee appear to counteract this effect and ultimately have a positive effect on blood pressure levels.”na
This was one of the results of a university study released this month. Drinking coffee can help keep blood pressure low. Researchers found that people who drank two to three cups of coffee a day had lower blood pressure than those who drank only one or none at all.
“This is the first study to observe this association in an Italian population, and the data confirm a positive effect of coffee consumption on cardiovascular risk.” Professor Claudio Borghi, who led the study published in the journal Nutrients, added:
Earlier this year, in January 2023, Copenhagen researchers turned their attention to the potential health benefits of coffee, but only when consumed with milk.
In a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, in collaboration with researchers from the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science at the University of Copenhagen, researchers from the Department of Food Science found that the combination of protein and antioxidants doubled. found to be Anti-inflammatory properties of immune cells.
Researchers had already demonstrated that polyphenols, which are abundant in coffee beans, bind to proteins in milk. “Our results show that a reaction between polyphenols and proteins also occurs in some of the milk-laced coffee beverages we studied. Marianne Nissen Lund, professor of food science at the university, said: “In fact, the reaction occurs so quickly that it has been difficult to avoid with any of the foods we have studied so far.”na
The problem is that humans do not absorb large amounts of polyphenols in the absence of protein.
“This strategy has the added benefit of enhancing the anti-inflammatory effects of polyphenols.” Professor Lund explained.
Can a cup of filter coffee control COVID-19 infection?na
In Germany, coffee is getting new attention in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Researchers at Jacobs University in Bremen have found that the chemical compound 5-caffeoliquinic acid (also known as chlorogenic acid) in coffee inhibits the interaction between the coronavirus SARS CoV-2 spike protein and ACE by 50-fold. Did. -2 receptor, docking site for viruses on human cells.
A cup of regular filter coffee contains about 100 mg of 5-caffeoliquinic acid. This is, according to laboratory studies, a sufficient concentration to prevent the spike protein from docking to her ACE-2 receptors, thus also inhibiting the infectious process.
Whether drinking a cup of coffee in a real-world setting is an effective way to protect against coronavirus infection has yet to be proven. increase.
“As a chemist, I can’t answer the practical question of whether drinking coffee really serves as a preventive measure against infection. But it seems plausible.” Professor Nikolai Kunart of Jacobs University said: “It is well established that many people drink coffee and it has many other positive effects.”na
As for next steps, he believes epidemiological studies could determine whether regular coffee drinkers contract COVID-19 more frequently.
Another potential health benefit associated with coffee consumption is a reduction in the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a Portuguese study.
The study, published in the journal Nutrients and sponsored by the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (ISIC), whose members include coffee experts such as Illycaffè, Lavazza, and Nestlé, explores potential independent mechanisms of caffeine and decaffeination. It is the first study to evaluate the A caffeine component that reduces the severity of NAFLD.
Researchers at the University of Coimbra found that study participants with higher coffee intake had healthier livers. People with higher levels of caffeine were less likely to have liver fibrosis, and higher levels of non-caffeinated coffee components were “significantly” associated with lower fatty liver index scores.
“Modern diet and lifestyle changes are increasing obesity rates and the incidence of both type 2 diabetes and NAFLD, which will eventually develop into a more severe and irreversible condition, burdening health care systems. may be applied. said John Griffith Jones, senior researcher at the Center for Neuroscience and Cell Biology at the University of Coimbra in Portugal.
“Our study shows that higher cumulative amounts of both caffeine and non-caffeine metabolites in the urine are associated with lower NAFLD severity in overweight people with type 2 diabetes. This is the first study to observe thatna
But coffee may not be a panaceana
But it’s not all good news for this famous drink. A study published last December in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that drinking two or more cups of coffee a day was associated with more cardiovascular disease in people with severe hypertension than in non-coffee drinkers. double the risk of dying from
In contrast, a cup of coffee and daily consumption of green tea did not increase the risk of cardiovascular disease-related death in blood pressure measurements, even though both beverages contain caffeine, researchers found. has discovered.
“Our study aimed to determine whether the known protective effects of coffee also apply to people with varying degrees of hypertension. We also examined the effects of green tea in the same population.” Hiroyasu Iso, lead author of the study and director of the Institute for Global Health Policy at Japan’s National Center for Global Health and Medicine, said:
“To our knowledge, this is the first study to find an association between two or more cups of coffee per day and mortality from cardiovascular disease in people with severe hypertension.”na
This could mean that people with severe hypertension should avoid drinking too much coffee. “People with severe hypertension are more susceptible to caffeine, so the harmful effects of caffeine may outweigh the protective effects and increase the risk of death.”na
