H5N1: Should I be concerned about recent bird flu outbreaks?





What is H5N1? First detected in chickens in Scotland in 1959 and again in geese in southern China and Hong Kong in 1996, H5N1 is a type of avian influenza A virus, often called bird flu, that is infectious to birds. It causes high serious respiratory illness.1 The first known human cases were reported in China and Hong Kong in 1997, with animal-to-human transmission infecting 18 people, 6 of whom died. Since then, from 2003 to 2022, 19 countries have reported more than 860 of his H5N1 human infections to the World Health Organization. Of these, 53% result in death. Why is H5N1 in the news now? H5N1 has been circulating among birds and poultry in various parts of the world for years, but the latest outbreak has stunned the scientific community as the virus appears to be spreading to previously unreachable places. A warning signal has been sent. The current virus clade, called 2.3.4.4b, was first reported in the United States in January 2022. Since then, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported outbreaks in 47 states, affecting 58 million commercial poultry and backyard flocks.2 Much of the attention, however, has been on South America, where 10 countries have recorded their first cases. Argentina and Uruguay have declared national health emergencies after the outbreak, and Peru has lost 55,000 wild birds and nearly 600 dead sea lions in its coastal nature reserves.3…

