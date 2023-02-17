Health
A deadly Marburg virus outbreak has been confirmed.here is what you need to know
The World Health Organization confirmed an outbreak of the Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea this week – the first time the small Central African country has seen a case of the deadly disease.
The Ebola-linked province of Marburg already has at least nine deaths in the country, with a further 16 suspected cases under investigation.
Without treatment, Marburg disease can be fatal in up to 88% of people.
In the 2004-2005 outbreak in Angola, 90% of the 252 confirmed cases died.
Here’s what you should know about this rare but dangerous virus.
What is the Marburg virus?
The Marburg virus is thought to have originated in the African flying fox. It was first identified in Germany and the former Yugoslavia in 1967. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventionamong those who were dealing with green monkeys imported from Uganda.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), people can become infected with the virus through prolonged exposure to mines and caves inhabited by bat colonies.
The virus is spread between humans through direct contact with the blood and other bodily fluids of infected individuals or with surfaces such as clothing and bed sheets that are contaminated with the virus.
Marburg is not levitation.
What are the symptoms?
According to the WHO, symptoms can start “suddenly” and include high fever, severe headache and malaise. Muscle aches and pains are also common.
Dr. Isaac Bogotch, an infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital, said:
He also said the virus can cause gastrointestinal complications and a tendency to bleed easily.
According to WHO, a rash appears during the first seven days and the central nervous system may be affected, resulting in confusion, aggression and irritability.
Death usually occurs 8 to 9 days after onset, following severe blood loss and shock.
how is that handled?
There is currently no vaccine for Marburg disease and no cure. But patients can help.
“They need supportive care,” Bogotch said, including intravenous fluids, electrolyte balance and monitoring.
Where are the confirmed cases now?
Cases associated with the current outbreak in Equatorial Guinea were first detected in the northern province of Kie-Ntem, close to the border with Cameroon.
The outbreak was confirmed after samples were sent to a laboratory in Senegal. Suspected cases from Cameroon and Gabon were also investigated, but were found not to be from Marburg, the WHO said.
But that doesn’t mean Marburg cases are gone.
Dr. Kamran Khan, founder and CEO of Toronto-based BlueDot, a company that tracks infectious diseases around the world, said:
He noted that Equatorial Guinea is one of the most resource-limited countries in the world, and said it probably had more cases and contacts than official figures indicated.
“Its capacity in terms of the health system, public health infrastructure to combat outbreaks is quite limited,” he said.
The WHO said it had sent medical experts to assist local authorities in Equatorial Guinea and provided protective equipment for hundreds of workers.
“Surveillance on the ground has been stepped up,” said George Amey, WHO’s country representative in Equatorial Guinea.
“As you know, contact tracing is the cornerstone of the response. bottom.”
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency is also helping the governments of Cameroon and Gabon “to be ready to rapidly detect, isolate and provide treatment to suspected cases”.
Are there any spreading concerns?
While the current Marburg pandemic appears to be regional, Bogotsch points out that infections in one part of the globe can rapidly land elsewhere in a very short time frame. ing.
“For example, the Ebola virus epidemic in West Africa started as a very small outbreak and turned into a multinational, multiyear outbreak that took a long time to come under control.”
BlueDot’s Khan said Equatorial Guinea would need international help to stay ahead of the outbreak. “Today, it is a concern for some in the region and neighboring countries. But if we don’t get ahead of it, this could become a wider concern for the international community.”
Should people living in Canada be concerned?
The discovery of Marburg cases in Canada would not be of immediate concern.
“I think it’s important for Canadians to understand that it’s very unlikely that we’ll ever see a case of Marburg disease in Canada right now,” Khan said. said to be important. “In today’s world, there are more and more outbreaks, and they are getting bigger, more dangerous and more devastating.”
Bogoch said the current outbreak in Marburg is small, but now is the time to jump on it to prevent it from spreading.
Canadians, wherever they are, even far away, should always care when people have deadly diseases, he said. We know it can affect areas as well, so we need to keep an eye on that as well.”
|
