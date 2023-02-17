Whole-person care reduces members’ risk of heart disease





February is Heart Disease Awareness Month, a national focus on the risk factors that affect heart health in Americans. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Heart disease dies every 34 seconds in the United States, making it the leading cause of death for most racial and ethnic groups. Due to its prevalence, heart disease places a tremendous burden on individuals, caregivers, communities, health care providers and systems. At Centene, we support our members through programs that educate and address key risk factors for heart disease, connect them to services, and enable them to develop healthy lifestyle habits to reduce their chances of developing heart disease. doing. High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, and Smoking Are Important and Modifiable Risk factors attributed to heart diseaseMedication control and adherence are key to reducing the risk of heart disease in individuals with high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Leveraging motivational interviewing strategies, our pharmacy and care management teams engage members identified as having barriers to adherence and provide tools and resources to encourage adherence. The introduction of management strategies such as pill organizers, 90-day supplies, medication synchronization, and the use of delivery or mail order simplifies medication administration and reduces barriers for members. Additionally, many health plans in our community provide blood pressure monitors to members and educate members about the use and meaning of the measurements to facilitate self-management and reduce disease progression. The Health Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) performance measures for the management of hypertension (CBP) in patients diagnosed with hypertension on the Senten Medicaid Plan continue to improve year after year, with improved blood pressure control and critical health risks are reduced. Events such as heart attacks and strokes. Smoking increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke. Senten’s smoking cessation program provides members with education, counseling, wellness support, and smoking cessation products. Each Centene Health Plan has a Quit Smoking Hotline that members can access whenever they need it, either while they are trying to quit or even after they have quit. Promoting optimal heart health in members with known high-risk diagnoses is an essential component in combating heart disease. By integrating our care approach into programs for conditions known to contribute to the development of heart disease, such as diabetes, obesity and alcohol abuse, we can better reduce the risks for the people we care for. Yes. Through innovations such as Medication Adherence Predictive Models, technology can be used to identify members who are most at risk of not adhering to medication-enabling supports. Before They become non-adherent and the disease progresses. For HEDIS Comprehensive Diabetes Care (CDC) measures, Centene Medicaid’s plan sees improved outcomes in 2022, further highlighting the importance of early intervention in diabetes care to prevent serious complications, including heart disease became. Centene’s holistic approach assists members with providing care that addresses their physical, mental and socioeconomic needs, and helps them actively manage their health and live life to the fullest. to

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.centene.com/news/reducing-risk-of-heart-disease-among-members-with-whole-person-care.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos