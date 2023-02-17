Virus variants: This tool could help scientists better detect mutated bacteria





A team of scientists from India, Sweden and Japan has developed a new diagnostic tool for rapidly mutating bacteria and viruses. As the world sees firsthand how new strains of bacteria such as SARS-CoV-2 and its subspecies can disrupt life on a massive scale, researchers believe that new tools will be able to detect new viral and bacterial subspecies. It has the potential to accelerate species discovery. Helps fight them quickly and effectively. “The emergence of a new zoonotic disease among humans has increased the strain on global health systems to curb its spread,” the authors say. wrote on paper It was published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed scientific journal ACS Infectious Diseases. “To meet the evolutionary agility of pathogens, it is imperative to revamp existing diagnostic methods for early detection and characterization of pathogens at the molecular level.” A computer program called AutoPLP, this tool is based on a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test used to detect viruses and bacteria based on their genetic material. Use of PCR testing nucleic acid probe – A short single-stranded sequence of DNA or RNA encoded to match a specific pathogen – Diagnose infection by searching for matching DNA or RNA associated with the pathogen being tested. Rolling circle amplification (RCA) tests work similarly to PCR tests, but are known to be more sensitive than PCR tests because they use a special, more accurate type of nucleic acid probe called a padlock probe (PLP). I’m here. This helps detect mutated gene sequences, such as new viruses or viral variants. It should be noted that padlock probes are so precise that more work is required to identify and target specific gene sequences. What’s more, when a pathogen mutates, so does its gene sequence, forcing scientists to redesign probes each time. So researchers Sowmya Ramaswamy Krishnan, Ruben RG Soares, Narayanan Madaboosi, and M. Michael Gromiha set out to develop a software program that could respond better to viral and bacterial mutations than human scientists could. AutoPLP automatically adapts PLP to match genetically-mutating bacteria and viruses, while systematically considering “all the necessary technical parameters at once to make the whole process easier and more robust.” design to The program can take genomic sequences of similar pathogens as input and perform a series of analyzes and database searches to generate a customized set of PLP sequences. The authors tested this tool by designing probes to detect rabies virus and drug-resistant strains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium that causes tuberculosis. Probes designed by AutoPLP performed faster, more accurately, and easier than previous probes developed to detect these pathogens. The authors hope the tool will help speed up the discovery of new viral and bacterial variants and “fight them quickly and effectively with accurate molecular diagnostics.” media release Issued on Wednesday.

