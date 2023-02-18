Guangzhou infection rate after easing COVID-zero policy: seroprevalence results for ORF8 antigen





Focus on China: Our response to COVID-19 has been further optimized with 10 new measures. On December 7, 2022, the Chinese government announced 10 measures marking the end of the zero COVID policy that has been in place for over two years. Most of the strict precautionary measures, such as mandatory PCR testing, are no longer necessary. However, the relaxation of restrictions has contributed to the emergence of new outbreaks with SARS-CoV-2 omicron lineages BA5.2 and BF.7, mainly in many cities such as Beijing. 2 WHO

TAG-VE statement on the January 3rd meeting on the COVID-19 situation in China. Empirical data on the growth of the epidemic and the transmissibility of the omicron variant are lacking as mass testing in mainland China was halted following the adjustment of the COVID-zero policy. In the past, the number of people infected and the infection rate were usually estimated using modeling with partial data. 3 Leon K.

Kure JT Estimated transmission dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BF.7 in Beijing after zero COVID policy adjustment in November-December 2022. We previously reported that the presence of ORF8 antibodies in blood is one of the most accurate serological markers of natural SARS-CoV-2 infection. Four Hachim A

table 1Summary of ELISA Test Results by Age A sample was defined as positive if the optical density was higher than 0.17 from the ORF8 ELISA test. Between January 5-14, 2023, about a month after the end of the zero COVID policy, 1,500 patients aged 1-99 years at the first affiliated hospital of Guangzhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (Guangzhou, China) We collected serum samples from Serum samples were tested using ELISA, using ORF8 protein as detection antigen ( Appendix p 1 ). The patient's demographic information and her ELISA results are table The overall positive ORF8 ELISA rate was 61.5%. The sample was further stratified into five age groups, with positivity rates of 66.2% in the group 1-17 years, 71.3% in the group 18-39 years, and 54.1% and 55.8% in the group 40-59 years. 64.5% in the group 60-79 years old and in the group 80-99 years old. After the end of the zero-COVID policy, age-specific infectious disease attack rates and disease transmission control (that is, initial reproduction number and doubling time) were estimated by age-specific update equations. The initial infection rate on December 7, 2022 was 98%, assuming strict zero COVID control measures were implemented in Guangzhou and no previous large-scale outbreaks of his COVID-19. Posterior estimates and corresponding confidence intervals (CI; Appendix) were calculated using the Markov chain Monte Carlo method. The overall infection attack rate on the day of the exit strategy was estimated to be 5.7% (95% CI 4.8–6.8). The estimated doubling time was 5.3 days (95% CI 4.8–5.8), with an overall infection attack rate of 15.2% (12.3–18.7) at 1 week, 32.2 weeks after the exit strategy implementation date, 9% ( 26.3–40.2). Among the five age groups, individuals aged 1–17 and 18–39 had higher infection attack rates than those aged 40–99 ( table Appendix p 1 ). By 30 days after the exit strategy, infection rates were 80.7% (95% CI 72.2–86.8) in all age groups and 85.1% (72.0–92.4) at 1 year of age. –87.5% (83.3–90.7) for those aged 17 and 18–39;74.3% (63.7–82.5) for those aged 40–59; 85.6) are 80-99 years old. Our research shows that the COVID-19 epidemic spread rapidly in mainland China after the end of zero COVID control measures. Importantly, these results indicate that over 80% of the population studied has already recovered from SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection. Herd immunity to the circulating Omicron subspecies is likely high in Guangzhou, potentially with high transmission networks in other urban areas of China, and this wave of infections in urban areas of China is coming to an end. . We declare no competing interests. This study was funded by Health and Medical Research Fund Commissioned Research on COVID-19 (COVID1903003), Emergency Key Program of Guangzhou Research Institute (EKPG22–30–6), Direct Grant from Chinese University of Hong Kong (2021 015), Research Grant funded by gold. Council Collaborative Research Fund (C6036–21GF, C4139–20G), University Grant Committee Research Matching Grant (8601629), Group Research Scheme (The Chinese University of Hong Kong), and Visiting Scientist Scheme (Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine). We thank the SH Ho Foundation for their financial contribution to develop the ORF8 ELISA.

