Connect with us

Health

Guangzhou infection rate after easing COVID-zero policy: seroprevalence results for ORF8 antigen

Guangzhou infection rate after easing COVID-zero policy: seroprevalence results for ORF8 antigen

 


On December 7, 2022, the Chinese government announced 10 measures marking the end of the zero COVID policy that has been in place for over two years.

Xinhua News Agency
Focus on China: Our response to COVID-19 has been further optimized with 10 new measures.