Health
Prior infections survive severe COVID, regardless of variant
A meta-analysis of 65 studies found that prior SARS-CoV-2 infection provided strong protection against severe disease from subsequent reinfection, with little difference between strains. , a previous Omicron BA.1 infection provided poor protection against another reinfection.
Stephen Lim, MD of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, reported that protection against hospitalization and death was 90.2% for ancestral, alpha, and delta variants and 88.9% for Omicron BA.1 at 40 weeks, and 88.9% for all variants. remained high. (IHME) and the University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, and lancet.
The pooled mean efficacy against reinfection or symptomatic reinfection was >82% for the pleomicron strains compared to approximately 45% for the Omicron BA.1 variant.
Protection from reinfection from pre-Omicron strains decreased over time, with 78.6% at 40 weeks compared to 36.1% with Omicron BA.1.
“Our analysis suggests that the level of protection from previous infection by the variant and over time is at least comparable, if not greater, than that provided by the two-dose mRNA vaccine. We are doing it,” Lim and colleagues wrote.
These data will influence future guidance on when to get booster doses, they added. I support the idea that people should be treated in the same way as other people.”
“However, the protection from previous infections compared to that conferred by vaccination must be weighed against the severe morbidity and mortality risks associated with the initial infection,” they noted. This risk balance varies by variant type: Omicron is less severe than Delta, for example, and there are other individual-related risk factors such as age and other comorbidities.”
In a press release, IHME co-author Caroline Stein, M.D., Ph.D., said, “Decision makers need to consider both innate immunity and vaccination status to get a complete picture of an individual’s immune profile. There is,’ he said.
Protection weakens over time
The findings provide insight into how protection from past infections weakens over time, especially for the latest variants.
This is a testament to Omicron’s immune escape function, Lim and team noted.
and accompanying commentsDr. Sherrill Cohen of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Johannesburg and Dr. Juliet Pulliam of Stellenbosch University, South Africa, said, “Currently, in most parts of the world, COVID-19 is dominated by various omicron substrains. , continues to emerge with new substrains that demonstrate the importance of potential immune escape.”
“The high and sustained levels of protection conferred by previous infections against serious illness have important implications for COVID-19 vaccine policy,” they wrote. In 2006, the global SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence was estimated at 59%, with considerable variability in the proportion of immunity induced by infection or vaccination in different settings.Seroprevalence in Africa The rate was estimated at 87% in December 2021 as a result of the infection.”
They also noted that SARS-CoV-2 may not be caused by the same seasonal spikes seen with influenza. “While it is not possible to predict the long-term trajectory of SARS-CoV-2 circulation with certainty, the short duration of immunity combined with the high transmissibility of Omicron subspecies and their substrains suggests that SARS-CoV-2 may not experience such dynamic resonances driving annual flu epidemics,” they noted.
“In the long run, most infections occur in people who have strong defenses against severe disease because of previous infections, vaccinations, or both,” they continued. , These results suggest that, like other human coronaviruses, there may be less seasonal hospitalization burden associated with SARS-CoV-2.”
Survey details
This systematic review and meta-analysis included 65 studies from 19 countries, including retrospective and prospective cohort studies and negative case-control studies published up to 31 September 2022. I was.
A study that showed results on the protective effects of innate immunity in unvaccinated individuals compared with those who were unvaccinated and COVID-naive showed that individuals with controlled vaccination status was included as well as the containing studies. Studies involving hybrid immunization were excluded.
Overall, there is a paucity of available studies, particularly studies examining the time from infection to severe disease and reporting on Omicron BA.1 variants and substrains. , Lim and team points out.
Additionally, we found evidence of publication bias in 3 of the 13 variant outcomes. Because the researchers relied on observational studies, there was a risk of remaining confounding.
Furthermore, the approaches to ascertain past infection status varied between studies.
Disclosure
Lim had nothing to disclose. One of her co-authors reported a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Cohen reported grants from the CDC, Sanofi Pasteur, PATH, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, South African Medical Research Council, and Wellcome Trust. Pulliam reported grants from the Wellcome Trust, the South African Ministry of Science, and the Innovation-National Research Foundation.
Primary information
lancet
Source reference: Lim SS, et al. “Past SARS-CoV-2 protection against reinfection: A systematic review and meta-analysis.” Lancet 2023; DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736.
secondary source
lancet
Source reference: Cohen C, Pulliam J. “COVID-19 infection, reinfection, and transition to endemic disease.” Lancet 2023; DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(22)02634-4.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/covid19/103165
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The new emoji list in iOS 16.4 has the emoji we’ve been waiting for for years
- Mpox remains a global emergency, and the cluster of cases in Canada provides a reminder that it is still circulating
- A man attacks a woman who is working out alone in a gym. The security camera caught the fight
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan announces election campaign
- Russia’s massive Ukraine offensive is advancing by meters, not kilometers, Britain’s defense minister said.
- US tries to drive India away from Russia with planes
- Anne Hathaway seduces in her see-through dress and leather gloves at the Berlin Film Festival
- Google tries to obstruct the Supreme Court
- DR Congo: M23 rebels supported by Rwanda commit summary killings and rapes.
- Rescue of a man in Turkey nearly 11 days after the earthquake
- Narendra Modi Government – George Soros sees the impact of Adani’s question on Narendra Modi
- Watch: Khawaja shocked, Shastri freaks out at KL Rahul’s incredible catch | Cricket