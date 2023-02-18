Expanding window for using mechanical thrombectomy to treat ischemic stroke: Gabor Toth, MD





Watching time: 6 minutes “With the advent of modern imaging, I always wondered why we had to stop at 24 hours if we could estimate the penumbra and core.” In the field of stroke, the term ‘golden hour’ refers to the first hour after stroke, otherwise considered the optimal time leading to increased survival and improved long-term outcomes. Over the years, therapeutic advances have expanded the possibilities of treating patients in the later window.and 2023 International Stroke Congress (ISC)in Dallas, Texas, Feb. 8-10, 2008, to provide data on the safety and efficacy of endovascular stroke treatment (mechanical thrombectomy (MT)) after 24 hours. Announced in a time frame. Results of the study, led by Gabor Toth, M.D., included changes in intracerebral hemorrhage, procedural complications, number of passes, successful recanalization, National Institutes of Health Stroke Severity Scale, and Modified Rankin Scale at 90 days. was included. The study enrolled 39 of his patients, nearly half of whom (48.7%) had her M1 obstruction. In conclusion of the study, he had no complications in 95% of cases and had successful revascularization in 87% of him in the cohort. Overall, the clinical outcomes of MT after 24 hours were similar to those seen in large MT trials within 24 hours in patients with favorable imaging profiles, especially those with anterior circulatory obstruction. Following the meeting neurology live® We discussed the rationale for the trial with Toth, along with key findings that the clinical community should be aware of. Cleveland Clinicexpanding the ability to treat stroke beyond the 24-hour window, and offering perspective on why clinicians should seek to provide that care, even after initially believing it may be too late. Did. click here Find out more about ISC 2023 here. reference

1. Pandhi A, Chandra R, Abdulrazzak MA, et al. Mechanical thrombectomy >24 hours. Presentation location: 2023 International Stroke Congress. February 8-10. Dallas, Texas. Abstract 45

