COVID-19, HIV in the limelight at first face-to-face CROI in four years

Volberding does not report related financial disclosures.



Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio The conference on retroviruses and opportunistic infections, which has been held virtually for all three years, will be held face-to-face this year at the new Summit Convention Center in Seattle. we asked Paul A. Bolverding, M.D. Professor Emeritus of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco infectious disease news, what he expects from the meeting.

It’s like waking up from a three-year nightmare. Despite the highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 variant, COVID-19 mortality and severe illness rates are declining, mask use is declining, and public authorities are We are declaring the end of the pandemic emergency. We traveled again, returning to a now-familiar destination. CROI is back as an in-person conference. research. CROI will continue to address COVID-19 in addition to its previous suite of viruses, opportunistic infections, and cancer. It’s taking place again in Seattle, but befitting the new post-COVID-19 world, attendees will gather at the brand new Seattle Conference Center that just opened. What can you expect from this year’s CROI? HIV expects updates on new long-acting oral and injectable drugs for HIV treatment and PrEP, as well as new insights into efforts to end the epidemic. increase. cure HIV infection itself. Consider the impact of recent failure The impact of an HIV vaccine in the MOSAICO trial and the pressure it creates to do a better job in implementing current and future drug and behavioral strategies. We celebrate PEPFAR’s continued success and expanded collaboration with colleagues in many countries with limited economic resources to save lives and expand access to more convenient treatment options. We have seen clinical trials networks targeting HIV being used to accelerate the response to COVID-19. I’m sure we’ll hear more about how these important collaborations continue while staying ahead of what we can clearly foresee in the future. We are definitely looking forward to seeing each other. Lively dialogue with science presenters and hallway conversations are eagerly anticipated as they are so limited by the pandemic. New research partnerships have been forged and his future CROI conferences give us hope to continue driving our community forward. Of course, similar openings are now occurring in other aspects of infectious diseases as well. As a result, as we increasingly look back at the pandemic’s setbacks, we hope to apply its many lessons to become even more effective in improving public health.

