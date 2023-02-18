Early stage of injectable PrEP implant promises complete protection against HIV





Researchers at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill are working with CDC researchers to develop a releasable injectable implant. HIV Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drugs stay in the body longer than daily oral medications. Latest data published in Nature Communicationsindicating that the formulation can provide complete protection for up to six months. “This is the first monkey model of long-term PrEP to show 100% protection against multiple viral attacks,” said Rahima Benhabbour, Ph.D., M.Sc., associate professor in the UNC/North Carolina State University Joint School of Medicine. says. Biomedical Engineering said in her statement, “The goal for this technology is a once or twice yearly injection that can be self-administered.” Researchers have reported that daily oral PrEP is highly effective in preventing HIV infection, but is most effective when taken consistently. Adherence to a daily regimen can be difficult, especially among young women in sub-Saharan Africa, due to the high stigma. Researchers have focused on improving the injectable formulation. Their research has helped to produce a solvent system, a biodegradable polymer, and a consistent formulation of the drug of interest, cabotegravir. The researchers chose cabotegravir, an integrase inhibitor. Once the formulation is injected, the solvent is absorbed into the environment, leaving behind the biodegradable polymer and drug. Drugs are released through diffusion and degradation of the polymer. This is a key aspect of slowly releasing drug over time while maintaining a high concentration for full protection. Previously, past formulations failed to achieve the drug plasma levels researchers desired. The established benchmark for antiretroviral drugs to achieve protection against seminal HIV infection in macaques, which have immune systems similar to humans, was not reached. In this study, six macaques were exposed weekly to seminal HIV over several months, none of which became infected with monkey HIV. The researchers reformulated the drug, which exceeded expectations and was the first successful release of a very low-burst drug. “Burst release was the lowest we’ve ever seen for any drug formulated in this injectable,” Benhabour said. “It is important to keep the burst release low during injection to mitigate safety concerns from exposure to high levels of drug when the burst is too high. A low burst also allows the drug to last longer in the body, if sufficient for. Another benefit the researchers discovered is that the small implants can be removed if treatment has to be stopped due to adverse events or breakthrough infections. A recent study found that plasma drug levels drop rapidly once the implant is removed. After the dosage proved effective, the researchers created a model to determine the duration of protection in humans, estimated at 5.6 months. Researchers plan to adapt the technology for human use in clinical trials. reference Collaboration between CDC and UNC offers potential long-term HIV protection. EurekAlert. News Release. February 9, 2023. Accessed 14 February 2023. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/979211

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/early-stages-of-injectable-prep-implant-show-promise-in-complete-protection-against-hiv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos