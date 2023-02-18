A Study Examining Associations Between Various Epigenetic Age Measures and Lung Cancer Risk





A new research paper was published in aging (Listed as “Aging (Albany NY)” in MEDLINE/PubMed and “Aging-US” in Web of Science) Volume 15, Issue 3, “Epigenetic Age and Lung Cancer in the CLUE II Prospective Cohort Study” risk of Epigenetic age, a potent marker of biological aging, is associated with obesity, mild inflammation, and metabolic disease. However, despite significant interest in finding biomarkers to aid in lung cancer risk stratification, few studies have examined the association between various epigenetic age measures and lung cancer risk. is not. lung cancer screening. In a recent study, researchers found Dominique S. Michaud, Mei Chung, Naisi Zhao, Devin C. Koestler, Jiayun Lu, Elizabeth A. Platz, and Carl T. Kelsey Tufts University, University of Kansas Medical Center, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, and Brown University archived a nested case-control analysis of 208 lung cancer cases and 208 matched controls. performed in the previous state. -Diagnostic blood samples (since 1989). The case-control study is nested in the CLUE II cohort study, a cohort of predominantly Caucasian men and women based in Maryland, USA. “It is important to examine whether epigenetic age is associated with lung cancer risk in multiple prospective studies, and it is important to understand the implications of risk stratification when selecting high-risk individuals for lung cancer screening.” to determine its usefulness as a potential biomarker to be considered.” Prediagnostic blood samples were collected in 1989 (baseline for CLUE II study) and stored at -70°C. DNA was extracted from the buffy coat and DNA methylation levels were measured using her MethylationEPIC BeadChip Array from Illumina. Three epigenetic age-accelerated (i.e., biological age greater than chronological age) measures (Horvath, Hannum, and PhenoAge) were examined in association with lung cancer risk using conditional logistic regression. I was. The researchers observed no association between the three epigenetic age-accelerating measures and overall lung cancer risk. However, an inverse correlation of the two Hannum age-accelerated measures (intrinsic and extrinsic) was observed in male and young participants, but not in female or older participants. In addition, no change in efficacy with time from blood draw to diagnosis was observed. “The findings from this study do not support a positive association between three different biological age-accelerated measures and lung cancer risk. Epigenetic age is associated with lung cancer in nonsmokers. Additional research is needed to consider whether sauce: Journal reference: Michaud, DS, and others. (2023) Epigenetic age and lung cancer risk in a CLUE II prospective cohort study. aging. doi.org/10.18632/aging.204501.

