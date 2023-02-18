Health
What is the Marburg virus?Another country records first-ever outbreak
(new nation) — The World Health Organization has announced that Equatorial Guinea has confirmed its infection. First-ever outbreak of Marburg diseasesays an Ebola-related virus is responsible for at least nine deaths in a small West African country.
In a statement on Monday, the United Nations health agency confirmed the outbreak after samples from Equatorial Guinea were sent to a laboratory in Senegal and the cause of the disease was identified after being alerted by local health officials last week.
Nine people have now died and 16 suspected cases with symptoms such as fever, fatigue, diarrhea and vomiting, according to WHO. The agency said it had sent medical experts to help authorities in Equatorial Guinea stop the outbreak and was also sending protective gear to hundreds of workers.
What is the Marburg virus?
Like Ebola, the Marburg virus originates in bats and is spread between people through close contact with bodily fluids of an infected person or surfaces such as contaminated bed sheets.
illness is highly contagious viral hemorrhagic fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is produced by an RNA virus from the same filoviridae family as the Ebola virus.
Without treatment, Marburg disease can be fatal in up to 88% of people. According to WHOdepending on the viral strain and quality of case management.
According to the CDC, Marburg probably first infected people in the following countries: african flying fox As a result of long-term exposure from people working in mines and caves with colonies of Rousettus bats.
The rare virus was first identified in 1967 after causing simultaneous disease outbreaks in laboratories in Marburg, Germany and Belgrade, Serbia. Seven people who were exposed to the virus while studying monkeys died.
What are the symptoms of Marburg disease?
According to the WHO, symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, chills and malaise may begin to appear “suddenly”. Other symptoms include nausea, jaundice, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Muscle pain and cramps are also common symptoms.
According to the CDC, A non-itchy rash may appear On the chest, back, or stomach around day 5. Clinical diagnosis of Marburg “can be difficult” because many of the symptoms are similar to other infections such as malaria, typhoid fever and Ebola, officials said.
In fatal cases, death typically occurs between 8 and 9 days after the onset of symptoms of illness and is usually preceded by severe blood loss or hemorrhage and multiple organ failure. (During “severe bleeding episodes,” patients may have blood in their vomit and stools, “often with bleeding from the nose, gums, and vagina,” according to the WHO.
How is Marburg disease treated?
There is no licensed vaccine or drug to treat Marburg disease, but hydration treatments to relieve symptoms can improve your chances of survival.
According to the CDC, Supportive care in hospital can improve survivalFor example, rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids, maintenance of oxygen levels, use of drug therapy, and treatment when certain symptoms occur.
According to the CDC, some “ treatments” for Marburg disease have been tested on animals, but not on humans.
In the 2004 outbreak in Angola, Marburg killed 90% of the 252 people infected. Last year, two of her Marburg deaths were reported in Ghana.
Where are outbreaks reported?
Marburg outbreaks have been reported more than a dozen times since 1967, mainly in African countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Angola and Uganda. According to WHO. Outbreaks have also been reported in Germany, Yugoslavia, Russia, and the Netherlands, and one case was observed in the United States in 2018 in a traveler who had recently returned from travel to Uganda.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kxan.com/news/national-news/what-is-the-marburg-virus-another-country-records-first-ever-outbreak/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pegula through to first singles final of 2023
- The new emoji list in iOS 16.4 has the emoji we’ve been waiting for for years
- Mpox remains a global emergency, and the cluster of cases in Canada provides a reminder that it is still circulating
- A man attacks a woman who is working out alone in a gym. The security camera caught the fight
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan announces election campaign
- Russia’s massive Ukraine offensive is advancing by meters, not kilometers, Britain’s defense minister said.
- US tries to drive India away from Russia with planes
- Anne Hathaway seduces in her see-through dress and leather gloves at the Berlin Film Festival
- Google tries to obstruct the Supreme Court
- DR Congo: M23 rebels supported by Rwanda commit summary killings and rapes.
- Rescue of a man in Turkey nearly 11 days after the earthquake
- Narendra Modi Government – George Soros sees the impact of Adani’s question on Narendra Modi