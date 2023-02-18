A plant-based diet may reduce the risk of prostate cancer progression







Source/Disclosure

Issuer: sauce: Liu VN, et al. Abstract 392. Presented at the ASCO Genitourinary Cancer Symposium. February 16-18, 2023: San Francisco. Disclosure:

Liu has not reported any relevant disclosures. See abstract for relevant financial disclosures for all other researchers.



Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio San Francisco – Findings presented at the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium showed that men with the highest adherence to a plant-based diet had a lower risk of prostate cancer progression or recurrence compared with those with the lowest adherence. rice field. This association appeared to be strongest among older men and those who reported a more strenuous walking pace, the researchers wrote.

Data obtained from Liu VN et al. Abstract 392. Presented at the ASCO Genitourinary Cancer Symposium. February 16-18, 2023: San Francisco.

“Progression to progressive disease [is] It is one of the most important concerns among prostate cancer patients, their families, caregivers, and physicians. ” Vivian N. Liu The principal clinical research coordinator at the Osher Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco told Helio. “These findings have the potential to inform clinical care directly. , may have other positive health benefits for the prevention of other chronic diseases.” Background and methodology plant based diet individual plant foods such as tomatoes reduce the incidence of prostate cancer and mortality. However, according to research context, little is known about the relationship between plant-based dietary patterns and prostate cancer survival. Liu et al. studied 2,038 men diagnosed with T1-T3a prostate cancer enrolled in the Prostate Cancer Strategic Urology Research Effort (CaPSURE). All men completed the Food Frequency Questionnaire at a median he 31.5 months from diagnosis. Researchers used the questionnaire results to calculate a ‘holistic’ plant-based diet index (PDI) and a ‘healthy’ plant-based diet index (hPDI). The association between a plant-based diet and the risk of prostate cancer progression (defined as recurrence, second-line treatment, bone metastases, or death from prostate cancer) served as the primary outcome. Prostate cancer recurrence served as a secondary outcome. Researchers also assessed the effects of age, stage or grade, or individual walking speed on association. result Median follow-up was 7.4 years after completion of the food frequency questionnaire. During that time, researchers observed 204 progression events in him. Men in the highest PDI quintile had a 52% lower risk of prostate cancer progression (HR = 0.48; 95% CI, 0.36-0.65). These men also showed a 53% lower risk of recurrence than men in the lowest quintile (HR = 0.47, 95% CI, 0.32-0.68). Higher adherence to hPDI did not appear to be associated with overall prostate cancer progression or recurrence. However, men in the upper quintile showed a statistically significant reduction in recurrence risk. An analysis of men aged 65 years and older showed that those with a higher intake of a healthy plant-based diet had a lower risk of prostate cancer recurrence (HR = 0.41, 95% CI, 0.24-0.7 ). Furthermore, among men who walked briskly or walked at a fast pace, men in the highest PDI quintile had a 56% lower risk of prostate cancer progression (HR = 0.33, 95% CI, 0.26-0.73) and a higher risk of prostate cancer. 59% lower. Cancer recurrence (HR = 0.41, 95% CI, 0.25-0.68). Disease grade or stage did not affect the association with disease progression or recurrence. next step The researchers are planning additional follow-ups in this cohort. This will allow us to investigate the potential health benefits of a plant-based diet over other outcomes. “While the results of this observational study are encouraging, more studies are needed to confirm these results and provide evidence to inform future behavioral intervention trials,” said Helio. “We plan to focus our analysis on post-diagnosis plant-based diets in relation to prostate cancer-specific mortality. We also plan to examine plant-based dietary indicators.” is. [prostate cancer]- Specific quality of life at 2, 5 and 10 years from baseline”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/hematology-oncology/20230217/plantbased-diets-reduce-risk-for-prostate-cancer-progression The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos