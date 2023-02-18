



FEBRUARY 17, 2023 – Butylphthalide, a new drug derived from celery seeds, may improve outcomes after stroke caused by blood clots when given in addition to rapid treatment of blood clots, one researcher says. says. new research. Treated patients had fewer severe cerebral symptoms and improved daily functioning 90 days after stroke compared to those who received thrombotherapy and placebo drugs. Butylphthalide is approved and available for use in China, where studies were conducted. However, this drug has not been approved for use by the FDA. “This is the first trial to show the benefits of using a drug that protects the brain from damage caused by lack of oxygen to brain tissue. It was administered to patients with acute ischemic stroke who had been diagnosed with acute ischemic stroke,” said co-author Baixue Jia, M.D., physician in interventional neuroradiology at Beijing Tiantan Hospital and China National Clinical Research Center. Because of Beijing’s neurological disease. “Patients who received butylphthalide had fewer severe neurological symptoms and better quality of life 90 days after stroke than those who received placebo,” said Jia. “If the results are confirmed in other trials, it may lead to more options for treating stroke caused by blood clots.” The findings were presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference. In China, previous studies in animals have found that butylphthalide may protect the brain from damage associated with stroke caused by blood clots in the brain. Jia and colleagues found that treatment with butylphthalide was effective in 90% of adults who also received standard thrombotic therapy, such as an intravenous thrombus-disrupting drug called tissue plasminogen activator or tPA, mechanical thrombectomy, or both. We investigated whether it could improve day-to-day outcomes. Patients were treated at one of 59 medical centers in China between 2018 and 2022. They were randomized to receive either butylphthalide or a ‘look-alike’ placebo daily in addition to the initial thrombotic therapy chosen by the physician. First her 14 days as a shot, then 76 days as an oral capsule. Neither patients nor researchers knew how study subjects were assigned.

The research team defined an outcome as ‘favorable’ if a patient fell into one of these categories 90 days after stroke. Initially moderate to severe stroke with asymptomatic or mild symptoms that did not interfere with daily life after treatment; or initially severe to severe stroke with no symptoms or limited ability to perform some activities after treatment Disabling minor disability. Of the 1,216 patients, 607 received butylphthalide and 609 received placebo. The average age he was 66 years old and 68% were male. Overall, people in the butylphthalide group were 70% more likely to have good 90-day results compared to those in the placebo group. Butylphthalide also improved function in all patients, including those who underwent tPA initially, those who underwent mechanical thrombectomy, and those who underwent both. Other outcomes such as recurrent stroke and intracerebral hemorrhage were not significantly different between the two groups. More research is needed, the study authors said. Researchers do not yet understand how butylphthalide works in the body, or how stroke patients will respond if they receive treatments other than tPA or mechanical thrombectomy. “Those are interesting results, but this is just one of the relatively small studies on a fairly select population in China,” said Professor of Neurology and Division of Translational Neuroscience and Population Studies at South Medical College. said Dr. Daniel Lackland, director of Carolina. Lackland, who was not involved in the study, is a member of the American Stroke Association’s Stroke Council. He cautions against associating butylphthalide directly with celery seed or celery seed extract supplements. “This derivative that seems to be effective comes from celery seed, but it’s not the same as eating celery seed,” he says. I don’t want to say, ‘I’m doing this therapy that has been shown to improve stroke recovery.’ We need to consult.”

