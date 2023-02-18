



Getting adequate physical activity is a persistent challenge for many people with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMD). The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem. Of the 893 survey respondents with RMD, more than half (56.8%) reported that their physical activity levels had decreased since the pandemic began. Comorbidities associated with decreased activity included chronic pain (POR). [age-adjusted prevalence odds ratios] 1.38, CI 1.04-1.82), depression (POR 1.48, CI 1.09-2.01), hypertension (POR 1.44, CI 1.10-1.90). The findings are ACRopenrheumatology. Saira Sheikh, M.D., is a rheumatology researcher and Linda Corey Sewell Distinguished Medical Professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She also co-authored the report and recently Reading room. The exchange has been edited for length and clarity. Why was this an important and/or timely topic to discuss? Shake: Our aim was to investigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on physical activity levels in RMD patients. Although the RMD patient was aware that the pandemic was experiencing its own additional stressors, to our knowledge the relevance of the pandemic to health behaviors such as physical activity across a wide range of her RMD was , has never been reported in the United States. What were the factors behind the decline in activity level? Shake: More than half of study participants reported being less physically active since the pandemic began. Factors associated with decreased physical activity included self-reported general poor health and a diagnosis of lupus. The most frequently reported barriers to physical activity during the pandemic included increased overall fear and anxiety, lack of motivation, and risk of contracting COVID-19. What are the potential clinical takeaway messages for care teams treating people with RMD? Shake: These findings are concerning, especially given the importance of physical activity for patients with RMD. Clinicians should emphasize the importance of physical activity and encourage safe, appropriate, equitable and accessible physical activity opportunities to improve health outcomes and quality of life. It should be recognized that this is not a one-size-fits-all approach and that patients with RMD need guidance and a tailored approach to determining the type of physical activity that works best for each individual. We must help our patients set and achieve their physical activity goals. Literally one step at a time. Anything else you’d like to add? Shake: We recognize that physical activity is associated not only with improving general well-being in patients with RMD, but also with reducing disease activity, disease progression, and injury. However, despite the known benefits of physical activity in this population, our patients are often not sufficiently engaged in activity. etc.), as well as barriers such as limited time, motivation, support and access to exercise opportunities. Our research explores the use of diverse resources, supports, and multifaceted programs to promote physical activity in RMD patients during and after the COVID-19 pandemic to improve health and quality of life. Emphasizes the need to provide read the study here and expert commentary on clinical highlights here. Sheikh has not disclosed any relevant financial ties to the industry.

