How does food insecurity drive cognitive decline in older adults? See study here

According to an article published in The Journal of Nutrition, food-insecure older adults are more likely to suffer from malnutrition, depression and physical limitations that limit their ability to live independently.

Researchers analyzed a representative sample of 4,578 older adults in the United States using data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study from 2012 to 2020. They reported experiencing food insecurity and were categorized as food-adequate or food-poor.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the largest federally funded nutritional assistance program in the United States. Research shows that SNAP reduced hunger and food insecurity in the general population.

There is little evidence of how SNAP affects brain aging in older adults. Muzi Na, an assistant professor of nutritional sciences at Pennsylvania State University, led a team of researchers investigating the relationship between food insecurity, SNAP, and cognitive decline. They found that food sufficiency and participation in SNAP may help prevent accelerated cognitive decline in older adults.

SNAP status was defined as SNAP participant, SNAP eligible non-participant, and SNAP non-eligible non-participant. Researchers found that food-insecure adults experienced more rapid cognitive decline than food-stable adults.

Investigators in their study used food deprivation or SNAP conditions to identify different trajectories of cognitive decline. Rates of cognitive decline were similar in the SNAP participant and his SNAP-ineligible nonparticipants, both slower than those of his SNAP-eligible nonparticipants.

The greater rate of cognitive decline observed in the food insecurity group corresponded to 3.8 years older, and the greater rate of cognitive decline observed in the SNAP-eligible non-participants group corresponded to 4.5 years older.

Further explaining, Na said, “About four years of brain aging can be very important for an aging population.”

“These results really demonstrate the importance of food security for aging populations and the value SNAP can have in improving people’s cognitive health as they age. We need to make sure people have access to it — the SNAP program as they get older,” he said.

Future research is warranted to investigate the impact of coping with food insecurity and promoting participation in SNAP on the cognitive health of older adults.

