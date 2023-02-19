New class of antibiotics tackles ‘untreatable’ bacteria with virtually no resistance





A team of scientists at the University of California, Santa Barbara, have developed a new class of antibiotics to treat mice infected with a bacterium classified as virtually untreatable, and have detected no resistance to treatment, they say. Discovery paves the way to begin tackling growing challenges. antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a growing public health threat that disproportionately affects the health of people in low- and middle-income countries. the study, published on wednesday in the journal eBio Medicinestated that the drug compound COE2-2hexyl works through the simultaneous disruption of many bacterial functions. It explains why. Douglas Heithoff, senior scientist at the University of California, Santa Barbara Collaborative Biotechnology Institute and lead author of the study, said: “Most drugs fail at this stage of development and never make it to the clinic.” The discovery of this compound came from an unlikely and unrelated project. The project is a U.S. Army-funded project led by Guillermo his Bazan of the University of California, Santa Barbara, to develop new ways to charge mobile phones in the field. Bazan’s group designed a compound that harnesses the energy of bacteria to create a “microbial” battery. After development, the team realized that perhaps the compound they created could be tested as a potential antibiotic. New antibiotics have unique mechanisms of action. Unlike other drugs used to treat bacterial infections that target specific reproductive functions, COE2-2hexyl targets many functions simultaneously. “This drug appears to affect bacterial membranes, which disrupts the functions of multiple bacteria,” said co-project leader and professor of molecular, cellular, and developmental biology at the University of California, Santa Barbara. One David Low said: “This may explain the broad-spectrum antibacterial activity and low level of bacterial resistance.” Some of the membrane-associated functions that the new antibiotics have impacted include septation, motility, ATP synthesis, respiration, and membrane permeability to small molecules, which may influence the evolution of bacterial cell viability and drug resistance. “Disruption of these bacterial properties can occur through alterations of key protein-protein or protein-lipid membrane interfaces, which destabilize membranes and induce bacterial cell lysis.” “It is a different mechanism of action than other membrane-disrupting antibacterial agents or surfactants,” the researchers wrote. This is a different mechanism of action than many membrane-disrupting antimicrobials or surfactants, which destabilize membranes in order to induce bacterial cell lysis.” To settle on tested compounds, the team synthesized 15 chemical variants of conjugated oligoelectrolytes (COEs). COE2-2hexyl was identified as the most promising as it exhibits broad-spectrum antibacterial activity. Two aspects that make this compound very promising as an antibacterial agent are that bacteria do not appear to be resistant to treatment and that it is easy to synthesize. “The ease of molecular design, synthesis, and modular nature of COEs offer many advantages over conventional antimicrobial agents, making synthesis simple, scalable, and affordable,” the research team concluded. I was. “These COE capabilities will enable the construction of a wide variety of compounds that have the potential to be developed as novel, versatile treatments for the impending global health crisis.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insideprecisionmedicine.com/topics/patient-care/therapeutics/antibiotics/new-class-of-antibiotics-tackle-untreatable-bacteria-with-virtually-no-resistance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos