



An 11-year-old Florida boy has died of cannibalism after being injured on a treadmill. Jesse Brown One in Winter Park, just north of Orlando, died less than two weeks after developing a deadly group A streptococcus (iGAS) infection, his family told USA TODAY on Friday. Told. His death came shortly after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported it. Increase in iGAS infections In 2022, cases among U.S. children will return to pre-pandemic levels. The boy’s cousin, Megan Brown, said Jesse sprained his ankle on the gym’s treadmill on January 16. She said he woke up with a “crazy rash” on January 22nd. “His legs were mottled and covered in purple and red, almost like bruises,” she said. All the organs of the were closed.” The boy was admitted to the hospital, and doctors learned he had developed an infection caused by Group A Streptococcus, Brown said. was swollen. He died on January 27, Brown said doctors had to intubate him. Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.what is that?Causes, Symptoms, Treatment A boy undergoes surgery to separate the brain:Texas boy who had a stroke as a baby underwent surgery to separate half of his brain What is iGAS, or invasive group A streptococcus? Group A streptococci can cause a variety of illnesses, the CDC notes. According to the CDC, iGAS infections include necrotizing fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (SSTS). STSS is a rare but serious bacterial infection that can lead to hypotension, multiple organ failure, and even death. According to the CDC, when bacteria invade a normally uninfected part of the body, the illness is usually serious, requiring hospital treatment, and in some cases, even fatal. About 14,000 to 25,000 cases of iGAS are confirmed each year, According to the CDC, About 1,500 to 2,300 people have died. Increased iGAS in children early this month, CDC reported Increased iGAS infections. Health officials said the number of children infected in the United States was low during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to measures many people took during the pandemic to prevent the spread of respiratory illness, including masks and physical distancing. said it is likely to be “Based on preliminary data for 2022, iGAS infections in children have returned to levels similar to pre-pandemic years,” reports the CDC. The CDC writes that the data also show iGAS infection levels in children. Increased earlier (September-November) than usual (December-April)

Coinciding with an increase in respiratory viruses

As we have seen in the last few years, it varies significantly between different regions of the country 14-year-old suicide:Dangers of sharing posted videos and graphic content Do you think you are infected with iGAS? The CDC recommends people who: Learn about the symptoms of necrotizing fasciitis, streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, and cellulitis

Seek immediate medical attention if you think you or your child may have these infections

Make sure everyone in your family is up to date with flu and chickenpox vaccines, as contracting these infections may increase your risk of contracting iGAS infections. Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on her Twitter. @nataliealund.

