2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Highlights

We are reporting on the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2022, the world’s largest breast cancer conference.

Each year, thousands of scientists, physicians, and patient advocates attend conferences to discuss the latest discoveries in breast cancer research.

Research Communications Officer Edd attended the symposium. He shares highlights from his day 1 through his day 4.

Day 1 – Improving Support for Patients with Secondary Breast Cancer

One of the first sessions focused on improving how we support patients with secondary breast cancer.

Abby Koehler, a nurse and navigator at Anderson Cancer Center in Texas, spoke about the Advanced Breast Cancer Program, which studies ways to improve treatment and care for people with secondary breast cancer. doing.

She explained that patient voices have been found to be an important aspect of the program.

They found that communication between patients and providers is very important. As well as group support or peer-to-peer support.

The researchers hope to adapt the program to different cultures so that it can be used around the world.

Day 2 – Explore targeted agents for HER2-positive breast cancer

The highlight of the second day was the conference’s second general session. This session A targeted therapy called trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu)This drug may be offered to patients with HER2-positive breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.

There were several talks focusing on different aspects of the drug, including how well it works compared to other treatments.

Investigators in two clinical trials found that trastuzumab deruxtecan significantly improved survival in patients with secondary HER2 breast cancer compared to the drug transstuzumab emtansine (Kadcycla).

In another study, researchers also found that trastuzumab deruxtecan may benefit more breast cancer patients. They found that the drug was more effective than anastrozole in women with hormone-positive primary breast cancer with low HER2 levels. However, more research is needed to confirm these results. is.

Day 3 – A new treatment for ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer

Day 3, Dr Nick Turner our research center announced findings revealing capicasertib as a potential new treatment for patients with ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. This drug works by blocking a protein called AKT that promotes the growth of breast cancer.

In a clinical trial, capivasertib combined with hormonal therapy doubled the time to disease progression in patients with secondary ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.

This treatment resulted in tumor shrinkage in 23% of patients, compared with 12% of patients who received hormone therapy alone. The trial included 708 women and men with her ER-positive and HER2-negative breast cancer who had metastasized systemically.

Dr. Kotryna Temcinaite, Senior Research Communications Manager, Breast Cancer Now, said:

“Understanding how incurable breast cancer can be brought under control when it no longer responds to existing treatments is essential to enabling more people to live longer with the disease. We hope that patients will be able to benefit from this combination therapy as soon as possible.”

Day 4 – Low Dose Tamoxifen

Another fascinating talk was held on the final day. Dr Andrea De Censi, Galliera Hospital, Genua, presented the results of a clinical trial investigating the efficacy of low doses. Tamoxifen For the treatment of non-invasive breast cancer.

500 participants with breast cancer in situ from all over Italy entered the trial. The researchers gave him 5 mg of tamoxifen a day or a placebo for three years, his usual minimum dose of tamoxifen being 20 mg.

Researchers found that taking low doses of tamoxifen for 3 years reduced the chances of breast cancer returning 10 years later. And there were minimal side effects.

These are just a few of the many research talks presented at this year’s San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. And we are happy to see the amazing progress achieved in 2022.

These findings are important steps towards the best possible treatment and support for those affected by this disease.