Wegovy, cost of weight loss pills may be too high for Americans

Demand for anti-obesity drugs is expected to grow exponentially this year after the shortage eased and several new drugs hit the market.

However, the drug costs more than $1,000 per person per month and must be taken indefinitely.

Above 40% of Americans are overweight How much prevention can individuals and countries afford to qualify for these medicines, and for most people who are currently uninsured?

“We are grateful that the (pharmaceutical) industry continues to investigate anti-obesity drugs,” said Dr. Markus Schabacker, president and CEO of ECRI, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare. . “It doesn’t help if it’s out of reach for the majority of patients who need it.”

Komodo Health, a healthcare technology company, filed more than two million cases last year for Wegovy, the brand name for the drug semaglutide, made by Novo Nordisk, and tilpzepatide, made by Eli Lilly, an unapproved diabetes drug. I’m calculating that a prescription has been written. for weight loss.

These medicines are expected to become more widely available this year, and demand for prescriptions is projected to increase significantly.

Semaglutide has been shown to help reduce someone’s excess weight by about 15% and tirzepatide by 20%. It is also expected to reduce health impacts and reduce medical costs.

“Obesity is this big medical problem in the United States, and here are the drugs that actually work,” said David Rind, M.D., chief medical officer of the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, which assesses the value of different drugs. says.

“We’ve waited a really long time for a drug that does something like this.”

the latest news:Weight loss treatments are on the verge of transformation

Obesity and Children: Why New Guidance Is Being Scrutinized

why is this a problem now

Certainly not everyone who is above the weight considered healthy will want or benefit from these drugs. Those who have it will never lose weight. However, until recently, there were no drugs that could help people lose that kind of weight.

lack of wegs, Demand has remained limited since then due to supply chain issues Approved in June 2021.

Novo Nordisk now says it has resolved these issues, and some doctors say they now have access to the drug for their patients. Wegovy’s list price is $1,349.02 per month, or over $16,000 per year for a full dose of anti-obesity medication. (same drug, It is marketed under the brand name Ozempic. It is marketed at low doses and low cost to treat diabetes. )

Also this year, federal regulators will consider approving tirzepatide, which is thought to help people lose even more weight. Approved in May For the treatment of diabetes, Eli Lilly sells tirzepatide under the brand name Mounjaro for $1,000 per month. Other similar drugs may be approved in the coming years.

These newer anti-obesity drugs, like those that treat high blood pressure and cholesterol, need to be taken indefinitely, so once you start taking them, you either have to continue or risk putting the weight back on.

Meanwhile, the American Academy of Pediatrics recently changed its guidelines for obese children to recommend more aggressive treatment. Medicines for children 12 years oldThe guidelines published by the American Diabetes Association at the end of last year are also It is recommended to treat obesity aggressivelyincluding the use of drugs in diabetics.

The global market for anti-obesity drugs is expected to grow by 25% over the next five years, mainly driven by demand in North America, according to the report. Analysis by Medi-Tech Insightsa business research firm.

more:How will the obesity epidemic end? With children.

The price of obesity

According to ECRI, treating the health effects of obesity costs the U.S. health care system $170 billion annually.

Americans spend $70 billion a year trying to lose weight, much of it unsuccessful, and often described as “unproven, counterproductive or even dangerous.” for a cure that may not be possible,” said Shabacker.

Weight loss drugs are now priced higher based on the value they offer, but “not dramatically,” says Rind.

Older-generation drugs are less effective, but ICER estimates they will provide long-term value more than the cost by reducing obesity-related illnesses.

For example, Qsymia, a combination of phentermine and topiramate, sells for $1,465 per year. ICER estimate The benefits may justify a cost of $3,600 to $4,800 annually.

In contrast, semaglutide, which typically costs consumers $13,618 annually, is worth $7,500 to $9,800, ICER found.

By preventing heart attacks, joint surgeries, and other expensive treatments, drugs should eventually offset the costs, says Rind.

However, people with a very high body mass index (weight-to-height ratio) are more likely to suffer health effects than those with a BMI of 30 close to the obesity cutoff threshold. John Corley, a health economist at Cornell University, said:

“The possible cost savings are preventing extreme obesity,” he said.

Why Weight Loss Treatment Has Never Been Picked Up

It has made some sense in the past for insurance companies not to cover anti-obesity drugs, Rind said. This is the lower bound that makes a difference in someone’s health.

Also, many approved weight-loss drugs were removed from the market when they were found to be dangerous. discontinued the weight loss drug lorcaserin, is marketed as Belviq because of the increased risk of cancer in people who took the drug long-term. One drug combination known as fenphen (a combination of fenfluramine and phentermine) famously went out of use in 1997. to damage the patient’s heart valve.

“If it turns out that obesity treatments are killing people every ten or two years, it makes sense why someone said they wouldn’t cover them,” Rind said.

However, with the advent of effective drugs, lack of compensation is medically meaningless.

“Nobody would ask someone with hypertension to exercise without giving them beta blockers or other approved medications. “If eligible Americans were covered by an insurance plan or Medicare/Medicaid, it would help reduce the cost of medical care for secondary conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and musculoskeletal disorders.”

Prejudice is also a driving force This lack of coverage, he and others said.

“obesity recognized as a choiceis a result of people’s behavior and is therefore less newsworthy than other diet-related conditions, such as type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

National surveys show that the majority of obese people are trying to lose weight. “It’s not a lack of effort,” he said.

Decades of research have shown that human biology fights to regain lost weight, and that losing weight, for example, slows metabolism. This perception still persists.

“We have better evidence that weight loss through diet and exercise doesn’t work for 95% of people. Pretending it works is pointless,” he said.

Rethinking Obesity:

Continued spotty health coverage for anti-obesity drugs is likely to exacerbate economic and ethnic disparities, especially among children, Cawley said.

“Teenages and young adults whose parents have health insurance are eligible for coverage. Others are not,” he said.

Obesity is more common among low-income women than low-income men.

People with lower incomes and fewer dietary options rely heavily on cheap, highly processed foods, which tends to contribute to obesity, Shabacker said.

“This exacerbates the problem of obesity, and even more so by not providing adequate treatment, even though it is available.

Who will pay for these drugs?

Currently, the cost of weight loss treatment usually falls on the patient. Most health insurance plans do not cover the cost of weight loss medications, and government programs like Medicare do not.

Novo Nordisk in a recent investor presentation, says 40 million American adults have at least some degree of insurance on Wegovy. (Approximately 108 million U.S. adults meet the definition of obesity.)

Ted Kyle, founder of ConscienHealth and former president of the Obesity Action Coalition, said: A non-profit organization of members working to empower people living with obesity.

The lack of coverage at least partially explains why only about 2% of obese Americans have historically been treated with either weight-loss drugs or surgery.

Rind, who is also an internist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, said that if multiple weight-loss drugs hit the market, there could be some competition, and prices could settle somewhat. If one drug gets better and becomes the drug that everyone wants, “that drug will continue to be expensive.”

The emergence of these new, expensive drugs could also benefit the cheaper, less effective drugs already on the market, he said. You may even see an attempt to make it happen.”

Lind’s organization, ICER, recommends that Medicare start paying for anti-obesity drugs.

Commercial insurers should also cover medicines, he said. But while it would appear that people could save money if they lost weight, offsetting these costs is years away, at which point patients may have switched insurance plans.

Patent protection will keep low-priced generic drugs off the market for at least 20 years.

Perhaps insurers and pharmaceutical companies will reach a deal he describes as a “Netflix plan” where the insurer sets an amount and the manufacturer provides as much as they want for that amount.

Similar to preventive care, the government could also require all health insurers to cover cost-effective weight loss treatments, which would narrow the gap, Corey said.

He also said insurance companies often use incentives to keep policyholders from spending unnecessarily. Cheaper weight-loss drugs may become available at no out-of-pocket cost, but newer drugs may come at a greater cost to patients.

This will “make consumers at least think twice before choosing more expensive options.”

Please contact Karen Weintraub at [email protected]

Health and patient safety coverage on USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial opinion.