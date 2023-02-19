COVID-19 leaves ‘dramatic’ changes in hearts, researchers find ‘abnormalities’ in survivors

The effects of COVID-19 on the respiratory system and lungs are well established. There is now growing evidence of the possible long-term effects of the virus on the heart.

Heart tissue from COVID-19 patients who died of the disease (some had a history of heart disease) was examined by a research team to see how it had changed. Scientists have examined autopsies and found many abnormalities, especially in the way heart cells control calcium.

Dr. Andrew Marks, chairman of Columbia University’s Department of Physiology, said there was an “abnormality.”

The cardiac tissue of these COVID-19 deceased actually resembled the cardiac tissue of heart failure patients with respect to the calcium system. “We have found evidence of abnormalities in the way calcium is processed in the hearts of COVID-19 patients.

Also Read: COVID-19 Vaccine Death: 28-year-old dies after jab.family to receive ¥1.4 billion

“The data we presented show that there are dramatic changes in the heart, the exact causes and long-term effects of which require further research.”

Calcium is necessary for contraction of all muscles, including heart muscle. Calcium is stored within muscle cells and opens special channels to release it as needed. Channels may remain open in situations such as heart failure to help the heart muscle contract more strongly. Calcium leakage eventually depletes calcium stores and weakens muscles.

Also Read: COVID-19 Survivors Acquire Innate Immunity Against Serious Disease: The Lancet

By examining how the virus affects mouse and hamster hearts, Marks hopes to further explore the heart changes that SARS-CoV-2 can induce. After the animals have been infected and recovered, we plan to measure changes in immune cells and changes in cardiac function to identify lasting effects.

Previous research has shown a link between COVID-19 infection and heart-related problems. An extensive review of patients with the VA system from 2022 revealed that individuals infected with COVID-19 had higher rates of many heart-related risks, including arrhythmias, heart attack and stroke. Some patients have recovered from COVID-19, while others have never been diagnosed.

topic