How Eye Drops Minimize Myopia
- Researchers say that nightly use of atropine eye drops in children ages 4 to 9 can minimize myopia or myopia progression.
- They note that untreated myopia in children can lead to more serious eye health problems later in life.
- Parents can help their children’s eye health by limiting screen time and getting them outdoors more often, experts say.
New research suggests that administering eye drops can prevent delays, and in some cases prevent them. myopia as a child.
Hong Kong researcher
More research is needed to confirm and replicate the findings, but the study’s lead author told Healthline that the data are encouraging and that vision problems can be addressed before they become more serious problems later in life. He said that it could be a method of picking the buds.
Although myopia is generally easily treated (usually with corrective lenses or laser surgery), it is not as serious as other eye problems, but it is still prevalent.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Vision declines with age, so data from Hong Kong suggest that taking eye drops early in life could be a way to prevent bigger problems down the road.
“Early-onset myopia is associated with severe myopia later in life and is irreversible,” he explained. Dr. Jason Yam, lead study author and associate professor of ophthalmology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “Therefore, delaying the onset of myopia can reduce the risk of severe myopia and future complications. Our study establishes the most effective method of delaying the onset of myopia.”
Funded by various government-supported research funds and charities, the study found that eye drops containing 0.05% atropine provided the best results. was statistically significant compared to atropine-containing eye drops.
Yam says he and his colleagues continue to follow study participants to assess long-term effects.
The study adds to the body of knowledge about atropine as a treatment for myopia, although an optometrist interviewed by Healthline said atropine has been used for years.
Laura VasilakosAn optometrist and fellow at the College of Optometry in Vision Development told Healthline that she and others regularly prescribe low-dose atropine eye drops to myopic children.
another ophthalmologist, Dana Spearinagreed, and told Healthline that atropine eye drops were a useful treatment.
“All my patients taking 0.05% atropine had no abnormal myopia or increase in myopia over the two years,” she said. Either they don’t know, or they don’t understand the importance of treatment.This study helps normalize the idea that your eyes don’t have to be as bad as your parents’ eyes.”
“Since the 1970s, the incidence of myopia has
According to Vasilakos, in most young adults, myopia eventually stabilizes, but the early progression of myopia is caused by the eye stretching and becoming too large, which can lead to complications later in life, such as myopic macular degeneration and retinal detachment. can lead to bigger eye problems. Glaucoma, cataract.
“The higher myopia, the higher the risk,” she said. “Myopia progresses most rapidly in children under the age of 10, so the most important opportunity to slow eye growth is when children are young.”
For parents concerned about their child’s nearsightedness, from atropine drops detailed in a recent study to specialized contact lenses, orthokeratology, or ortho-k — contact lenses that act like eye-shaping retainers There are various treatment options, ranging from Improve eyesight.
To take care of your eye health on a daily basis, Vassilakos recommends limiting something that has become all too common: screen time.
“Follow the 20-20-20+2 rule: rest for 20 seconds after every 20 minutes of screen time, look at an object at least 20 feet away, and spend at least two hours outdoors each day throughout the day.” said. “who
