Vision problems in young children can lead to more serious eye problems later in life, experts say.Science Photo Library/Getty Images Researchers say that nightly use of atropine eye drops in children ages 4 to 9 can minimize myopia or myopia progression.

They note that untreated myopia in children can lead to more serious eye health problems later in life.

Parents can help their children’s eye health by limiting screen time and getting them outdoors more often, experts say. New research suggests that administering eye drops can prevent delays, and in some cases prevent them. myopia as a child. Hong Kong researcher report Nightly use of atropine eye drops in children between the ages of 4 and 9 significantly reduces the likelihood of developing myopia or myopia after 2 years. More research is needed to confirm and replicate the findings, but the study’s lead author told Healthline that the data are encouraging and that vision problems can be addressed before they become more serious problems later in life. He said that it could be a method of picking the buds.

Although myopia is generally easily treated (usually with corrective lenses or laser surgery), it is not as serious as other eye problems, but it is still prevalent. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Classify myopia A category representing the most frequent eye problem in the United States as refractive error. Vision declines with age, so data from Hong Kong suggest that taking eye drops early in life could be a way to prevent bigger problems down the road. “Early-onset myopia is associated with severe myopia later in life and is irreversible,” he explained. Dr. Jason Yam, lead study author and associate professor of ophthalmology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “Therefore, delaying the onset of myopia can reduce the risk of severe myopia and future complications. Our study establishes the most effective method of delaying the onset of myopia.” Funded by various government-supported research funds and charities, the study found that eye drops containing 0.05% atropine provided the best results. was statistically significant compared to atropine-containing eye drops. Yam says he and his colleagues continue to follow study participants to assess long-term effects.

The study adds to the body of knowledge about atropine as a treatment for myopia, although an optometrist interviewed by Healthline said atropine has been used for years. Laura VasilakosAn optometrist and fellow at the College of Optometry in Vision Development told Healthline that she and others regularly prescribe low-dose atropine eye drops to myopic children. another ophthalmologist, Dana Spearinagreed, and told Healthline that atropine eye drops were a useful treatment. “All my patients taking 0.05% atropine had no abnormal myopia or increase in myopia over the two years,” she said. Either they don’t know, or they don’t understand the importance of treatment.This study helps normalize the idea that your eyes don’t have to be as bad as your parents’ eyes.”