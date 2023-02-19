‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Zombie Ant Mushrooms’ on Climate Change

the climate warms the earth, temperature rises, Some fungi have figured out ways to exist in higher than normal temperatures.

Some real-life fungi are already gruesome, like one that turns ants into zombies. Can it jump right into humans, an evolution fueled by global warming? That’s the synopsis for HBO’s hit show, The Last of Us.

Scientists aren’t worried about that particular scenario, but they say climate change could bring about a new wave of fungal infections in humans.

Dr. Thomas Chiller, director of the Division of Fungal Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said:

Again, there is no danger that climate change will soon bring about a zombie apocalypse. However, it may not only bring some old and unpleasant diseases to the fore, but also allow the emergence of new ones.

Here’s what you need to know about fungal infections and climate change.

Is the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us possible for real?

Not so, experts say.

“Last of Us, a popular TV series based on the equally popular video game, also called “The Last of Us”, takes place in a post-apocalyptic world. They turn most people into zombies through their bite. Called “infected” in the show, these beings are covered in porous growths, can run, and are difficult to kill.

Experts suggest that perhaps the most surreal part of the show is the speed at which fungi overtake the world. He said in a TV program that it would take much longer than 20 years for the earth to fall into severe chaos.

“It would take millions of years to optimize evolutionary history,” he said.

What are fungi?

Fungi are organisms that feed on organic matter and produce spores, and include molds, yeasts, and mushrooms. They are important for the environment because they can break things down and break down dead plants and animals back into the soil food web.

“Generally, when we talk about fungi, we demonize them because they have the ability to do some pretty nasty things. We do,” Kasson says.

Is climate change making fungal infections more dangerous?

of some examplesfungal infections are becoming an increasing problem due to climate changeresearchers show that some fungi seem to be adapted to warmer temperatures.

Fungi thrive in cold, moist environments : Therefore, it tends to infect cold-blooded animals such as ants and cicadas rather than warm-blooded mammals.

: Therefore, it tends to infect cold-blooded animals such as ants and cicadas rather than warm-blooded mammals. it may be changing “Fungi are beginning to adapt to grow at mammalian body temperatures,” said George Thompson, a professor of medicine at the University of California, Davis.

“Fungi are beginning to adapt to grow at mammalian body temperatures,” said George Thompson, a professor of medicine at the University of California, Davis. Human body temperature usually protects us : There are five million different fungal species, but only a few hundred cause disease in humans, says Chiller.

: There are five million different fungal species, but only a few hundred cause disease in humans, says Chiller. important quotes: “As the environment warms and these organisms adapt and become able to live in higher temperatures, the threshold that protects us from them drops,” Thompson said.

What are some fungal diseases in humans that can get worse?

Several fungal diseases that can infect humans are expanding or emerging for the first time in decades as temperatures rise.

white ears : This is a fungus Rare in humans before 2009“It has emerged independently at four sites around the world, along with three unrelated strains,” Thompson said. “The current hypothesis is that it must be adapted to warmer environments.” It is a thing.” It causes blood infections in medical settings.

: This is a fungus Rare in humans before 2009“It has emerged independently at four sites around the world, along with three unrelated strains,” Thompson said. “The current hypothesis is that it must be adapted to warmer environments.” It is a thing.” It causes blood infections in medical settings. Sporothrix brasiliensis : It is an emerging fungal pathogen that first emerged in Brazil and is now circulating in South America. Cats pick it up from the environment and develop open lesions on their faces, paws, and other parts of their bodies. “There was even a time,” Chiller said. Worryingly, this formerly spore-form fungus was unable to infect other fungi. “What do you think? They’re doing it now,” he said.

: It is an emerging fungal pathogen that first emerged in Brazil and is now circulating in South America. Cats pick it up from the environment and develop open lesions on their faces, paws, and other parts of their bodies. “There was even a time,” Chiller said. Worryingly, this formerly spore-form fungus was unable to infect other fungi. “What do you think? They’re doing it now,” he said. coccidioides : This gives a debilitating disease called Valley Fever in vulnerable individuals. Formerly thought to exist only in the dry Southwest and California, it now appears as far north as Washington State.

: This gives a debilitating disease called Valley Fever in vulnerable individuals. Formerly thought to exist only in the dry Southwest and California, it now appears as far north as Washington State. Histoplasmosis : This fungus is especially found in the central and eastern states, especially Ohio and the area around the Mississippi River Valley, but it is actually found worldwide.

: This fungus is especially found in the central and eastern states, especially Ohio and the area around the Mississippi River Valley, but it is actually found worldwide. blastomycosis: Usually found in the northeastern United States, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Indiana.some scientists suggest drier summers and wetter wintersassociated with climate change in some regions of North America, may create optimal conditions for their dispersal.

clock:The CDC warns that thanks to climate change, Valley Fever fungal infections could spread across the United States.

What is Valley Fever? Fungal infections from the Southwest may spread with climate change.

What is the ‘zombie ant’ that inspired ‘The Last of Us’?

“The Last of Us” is tangentially based on the Ophiocordyceps unilateralis fungus.is the pronunciation O-fio-cord-eh-septs Un-i-lat-er-al-is But you can call it a zombie ant fungus.

The spores invade the ants and, through a combination of chemical and physical manipulations, force them to stop what they are doing and climb higher. Then force the ants to “grasp of death, chew leaves and twigs and lock them in place,” Kasson said.

The fungus then kills the host and uses it to reproduce. The fungus emerges from the carcass, usually the head, and sprays spores that rain down on unsuspecting ants below, infecting them.

Is there anything worse than “zombie ant fungus”?

Another zombie fungus is Massospora cicada, a fungus with amphetamine-like symptoms that infects 13- and 17-year-old cicadas. This is equally terrifying in another way.

The fungus infects the cicada, eating its abdomen and genitals and replacing them with spore-covered fungal plugs.

“Cicadas spread STDs via genital dust, so they fly around and try to mate,” Kasson said. “It also changes the male’s behavior, pretending to be a female and allowing other males to mate.”

Although he has studied the fungus for years, it is not yet known how he can produce amphetamine-like substances that “improve stamina and alertness” in colonized cicadas.

“You don’t have to think your abdomen is infected with fungus when you get high,” he said.