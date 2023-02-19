11-year-old boy dies of flesh-eating bacteria





It started with a bruised ankle and turned into spotted skin and fever. They soon learned that the 11-year-old boy who was exercising was battling flesh-eating bacteria. To his family, Jesse Brown was a miracle child. Megan Brown is Jesse’s cousin. “Bebe and Brad struggled to conceive for ten years before finally giving birth to Jessie. a At age 11, he was already stronger than anyone else. Jesse’s success in BMX and motocross competitions. “He was such an old soul. Everyone said, ‘He’s such a tiny adult in this tiny little body,'” Brown said. His mom and dad watched him grow into a strong and active 5th grader at Lakemont Elementary School. “When he was nine, he started racing motocross, anything with two wheels that could go fast,” Brown said. So when Jesse hurt, sprained, or cut his ankle on the treadmill, they thought little of it. “A few days later, they went to the ER in the morning because he woke up. His entire leg was covered in mottled purplish red, almost bruised. And his arms and legs were It was very cold, but his body was very cold, very hot,” Brown said. They were told it turned out to be a group A streptococcus that had suppurated from his injuries and may have turned into flesh-eating bacteria. “His heart was doing something wrong so they had to bring him back a few times. His organs were starting to close and he had to be intubated,” Brown said. rice field. His family wants everyone to know what happened to Jesse. Dr. Alan Cross is an infectious disease specialist at the University of Maryland Medical Center and a professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “If group A streptococci form there, they can cause this very rapid infection, and the reason is that they make toxins,” Cross said. Cross says there has been a marked increase in cases of streptococcal infections. “Adults with trauma from car accidents and injuries were very similar to this boy, except they were adults. There is also soft tissue,” Cross said. Group A streptococcal infections can lead to secondary infections. Cross recommends keeping all wounds clean and identifying problems quickly. “The bottom line here is to clean the wound properly first and then allow time to observe,” Cross said. In Jesse’s case, his family said he was wearing boots because of an ankle injury, but they didn’t immediately know what had happened. lost. “I’ve been thinking about his mother, Bebe, because she’s my favorite. My heart really broke for her,” Brown said. They share their heartbreak to raise awareness and remember their miracle child. “He was very adventurous and everyone wanted to live life to the fullest, of course. And everyone wanted to learn how to ride a motorcycle,” Brown said. rice field. Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Hastie said, “This is a terrifying case, but one that will raise our awareness. “Yes, it’s scary. It sounds scary, but it’s actually very rare. Be careful,” Husty said. Husty said there were 750 to 1,000 Streptococcus A cases nationwide by 2022. As of last year, the number of cases, especially among children, jumped from 1,000 to 1,500, he said. “If their symptoms are greater than you would expect for a sprained ankle, greater than what you would expect for a wound, especially if their symptoms include fever, they should probably be checked out. ‘ said Hastie. Other symptoms to look out for include red bruises and if your child says the pain has gotten worse. “Early on, this is kind of quiet,” Hastie said. “Now that it’s happened and it’s in the news, we know it’s out there, so we’re going to be a little more vigilant and careful, but it’s a really difficult diagnosis for doctors…parents.” Lakemont Elementary School established a foundation in Jesse’s honor. of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention When it comes to necrotizing fasciitis, I tell you to pay attention to these warning signs: A red, swollen area of ​​skin that spreads rapidly

severe pain

heat

dizzy

change in skin color

one or more dark spots on the skin

skin ulcers or blisters

