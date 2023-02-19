Researchers Reveal Why Cancer Patients Don’t Respond to Immunotherapy Health News, ET HealthWorld





Washington: Cancer treatment immunotherapy5-year survival rate for seniors melanomaThe deadliest type of skin cancer .The future is challenging. Findings published in Science show that adjuvant therapy CD5+ dendritic cells The life-saving effects of immunotherapy may be extended to more cancer patients. Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have discovered that the difference between those who respond to immunotherapy and those who do not may involve immune cells known as CD5+ dendritic cells. Their study showed that patients with various types of cancer, including melanoma, lived longer with more CD5+ dendritic cells in their tumors, and that mice lacking CD5 in their dendritic cells responded poorly to immunotherapy. . “Although immunotherapy has revolutionized the field of cancer treatment, there are many cancer patients who do not benefit from immunotherapy,” said senior author Eynav. KurchevskyPhD, Assistant Professor of Pathology and Immunology, and an investigator at the Saitmann Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the University of Washington School of Medicine. “Part of the reason some people do not respond well to certain immunotherapies is that this population of dendritic cells is dramatically reduced. We are developing novel immune-based approaches to accelerate the development of immunotherapy, with the goal of helping more patients respond to immunotherapy.” The immune system protects the body from cancer by activating immune cells known as T cells to recognize and kill tumor cells. In response, tumor cells manipulate the immune checkpoint system to prevent T cells from accidentally attacking healthy cells and tricking the T cells into leaving them alone. It works by interfering with the manipulation of cells, thereby allowing T cells to recognize and destroy tumors. However, even with treatment, in some people her T cells cannot function effectively. Klechevsky and colleagues, including lead author and staff scientist Mingyu He, Ph.D., and co-author and postdoctoral researcher Kate Roussak, M.D., suspect that people who do not respond to immunotherapy may have a problem with dendritic cells. was If T cells are the players on the soccer field, dendritic cells are the coaches who inspire and direct the players for the game. Without dendritic cells, T cells are suppressed and have no purpose. A public database containing information on 20,000 tumors representing 33 cancer types has been published by analyzing data from The Cancer Genome Atlas. CD5+ dendritic cells within the tumor. Further experiments with human cells and mice showed that effective T cell activity against tumors requires CD5+ dendritic cells. Human-derived CD5+ dendritic cells potently induced T cell activation and proliferation. Tumor-bearing mice responded weakly to immunotherapy and were unable to reject tumors when their dendritic cells lacked CD5. This finding suggests that the amount of CD5+ dendritic cells in tumors can be used by physicians to assess which patients are most likely to benefit from immunotherapy. They also suggest that increasing the number or activity of such dendritic cells may help more people benefit from immunotherapy. , researchers found that the immune protein IL-6 increased the amount of CD5+ dendritic cells. “We still don’t fully understand how immunotherapy works,” said Klechevsky. “This study shows that more can be done to increase the effectiveness of these treatments. I am confident that I can help people.”

