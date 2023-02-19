Heart Month: Impact of cardiovascular disease on women





February is Heart Month in America. A local cardiologist discusses how heart disease affects everyone, especially women.

AUSTIN, TX — During American Heart Month, it’s important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of cardiovascular disease. Dr. Anne Manicardiologist Austin Heart Hospital and Austin HartAlthough heart disease affects everyone, it is especially important for women. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the country. Because of this, some women tend to be unaware that they are at risk for heart disease, so raising awareness is important, Dr. Mani says. “Much of the research we do for heart disease is done in men because men are more likely than women to participate in clinical research. A lot of the data we have is based on data. We don’t have women’s but men’s,” Mani said. Women tend to have atypical symptoms when having a heart attack and are less likely to experience chest pain. “This is what we typically think of as a heart attack. Women are more likely to experience shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, indigestion-type discomfort, or arm discomfort. They may not be aware that they have a heart that attacks much later than men who are more likely to have symptoms of chest pain. There are certain things that increase the risk of developing heart disease, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and smoking.And if a woman has a family history of heart disease, they are considered high risk factors. And these are things doctors can try to fix early on, or at least be more proactive later on to prevent heart disease. “It used to be more common to see women in their 50s and 60s start developing heart disease. But because of obesity, more women develop heart disease earlier in life. We are starting to see women in their early 30s and 40s getting evaluated for heart disease and being treated for risk factors that may increase their risk of developing heart disease. must be established,” said Mani. Health officials say if a symptom bothers you, you can’t know for sure until they evaluate whether it’s real or not, so it’s always a good idea to check it out. “I always advise women because a lot of them say, ‘I thought it was just indigestion.’ So it’s always better to get tested early than later.” Dominic Newland on social media:Facebook| |twitter| |Instagram KVUE on social media: Facebook| |twitter| |Instagram| |Youtube

