Health
American Heart Month: Understanding AFib
The American Heart Association (AHA) estimates that 3-6 million Americans have atrial fibrillation (AFib). As often as it is, people still don’t realize that AFib can cause life-threatening complications.In fact, according to the AHA, only 33% of AFib patients have AFib in serious conditions. I believe there is.
“Atrial fibrillation is a serious condition because it can weaken the heart muscle as well as make you feel sick with associated symptoms, and most importantly, it increases your risk of blood clots and stroke,” Statesville said. Cardiovascular cardiologist Deepak Joshi said. Clinic.
February is American Heart Month, making it an important time to learn more about this common but often misunderstood heart disease.
What is AFib?
AFib, also known as AF, is a heart condition in which the heart does not beat normally. It causes irregular, trembling, palpitations, and often very rapid heart rhythms. AFib can occur occasionally or always.
AFib itself is not fatal, but it can quickly lead to serious complications. This is a serious diagnosis and should not be taken lightly.
“Apart from potentially disabling symptoms, AFib can cause two major complications: it weakens the heart muscle, can lead to heart failure, and can increase the risk of blood clots and stroke.” I have.
How does AFib cause these complications?
A healthy person’s resting heart typically beats 60 to 100 times per minute. AFib can make your heart beat faster up to 100 to 175 times per minute. This occurs when the upper and lower chambers of the heart are out of coordination — they are out of sync. In atrial fibrillation, the upper chambers of the heart beat irregularly and It beats chaotically.
As an example, the AHA compares this heart contractile dysfunction to squeezing out a sponge. If you don’t squeeze the sponge well, water will remain on the sponge. Similarly, if the heart beats too fast or unevenly, blood is not completely pumped from the upper chambers of the heart to the lower chambers. This can cause blood to pool and clots to form.
If a blood clot breaks away from the heart, it can block blood flow to the brain and cause a stroke. About 15-20% of strokes are associated with his AFib.
Atrial fibrillation can also lead to heart failure because the heart does not fill properly with blood pumping to the rest of the body.
WHO IS AT RISK?
“The cause of atrial fibrillation is not well understood, but it appears that people were born with a heart defect that increases their chances of developing atrial fibrillation as they age,” said Joshi.
However, according to Joshi, you may be at increased risk for the condition if you:
- family history
- Age/old age
- uncontrolled high blood pressure
- excessive alcohol consumption
- caffeine overdose
- untreated sleep apnea
- excessive physical and mental fatigue
What are the symptoms of AFib?
“Patients usually feel a pounding heart and palpitations. Most people experience fatigue. Although rare, some people experience chest discomfort, shortness of breath, and dizziness,” says Joshi. .
But AFib can be difficult to identify because some people have no symptoms at all, according to Joshi.
If you have symptoms of atrial fibrillation, it’s important to see your doctor or call your healthcare provider right away.
How is AFib treated?
To determine if you have AFib, your healthcare provider may check your pulse, listen to your heart, and perform an electrocardiogram (EKG).
If atrial fibrillation is confirmed by a health care provider, early treatment is important to avoid complications and reduce the risk of stroke and heart failure.
Atrial fibrillation may be treated with medication, electric shocks, or a procedure called ablation, Joshi said.
If you have AFib, it’s important to follow your provider’s recommendations to manage your symptoms and reduce your risk of complications.
Joshi is a board-certified cardiologist practicing at the Stateville Cardiovascular Clinic at 738 Bryant Street, Statesville. For more information or to book an appointment with Dr. Deepak Joshi, please call us. 704-873-1189.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.iredellhealth.org/news/releases/american-heart-month-understanding-afib/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Consultation on changes to the List of Local Planning Application Requirements (LLPAR) | Editorial
- Redbirds roll to 7-0 Chicago State Sweep
- Transfer portal additions to Defense
- 3 Useful iMessage Features You Didn’t Know Existed
- Watch the woman escape from her alleged captor
- Actionable goals to reduce the severity of COVID-19
- Save $89 On Amazon This President’s Day
- Immune correlations identified in COVID-19
- Episode 6 of ‘The Last of Us’ features a heartbreaking musical encore
- Brighten up your design lights with these unique lamps | Entertainment & Living
- Bob Stoops wins XFL coaching return, praise from ‘The Rock’
- South Florida drops two on the final day of Clearwater Invitational