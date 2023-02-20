Local measles patients urge health advisories





Public health officials are asking people who may have been in contact with someone infected with the highly contagious measles virus to monitor their symptoms. The person who contracted the virus lived in London, worked in Woodstock, and became ill after traveling outside Canada. Health officials from Middlesex London Health (MLHU) and Southwestern Public Health said in a statement: “After they returned, they had restricted contact with others while they were infected. The patient was at Nova Steel, Woodstock on the night shifts on 9 February and 12 February, and was in the clinic in London from 8:00 am to 10:00 am on 15 February. Infected individuals have been contacted directly and those who worked at Nova Steel on those shifts are asked to contact Southwest Public Health. “We are alarmed by the arrival of a disease of public health importance in our community and this situation underscores that our system is working,” said MLHU Health Physician. Alex Summers, Ph.D., said in a statement. “Public Health was notified of the case late Friday afternoon. We are following up with those people to prevent “Highly contagious” Measles is airborne, and complications include pneumonia, ear infections, and brain infections. Most people in Canada are vaccinated against this disease. “Measles is highly contagious,” said Dr. Ning Tran, a medical officer at Southwestern Public Health, in a statement. “If you were exposed at Nova Steel on 9/10 or 12/13 February, please monitor your symptoms. If you have not had two measles-containing vaccines, if you have not had measles in the past. , or if you develop symptoms, call Southwestern Public Health at 1-800-922-0096 and ask to speak with a public health inspector on the phone. Contain the spread and protect the most vulnerable. People who have been vaccinated against measles, have had measles previously, or were born before 1970 are generally protected from infection, officials said. Symptoms to look out for are: Fever, cough, runny nose.

Red, inflamed eyes and photosensitivity.

Small white, gray, or blue spots inside the mouth.

A red blotchy rash. This is the final symptom. The rash appears on the face, then spreads to the body and begins to disappear after about a week. If symptoms appear: Stay home and do not allow other people to visit for at least 4 days after the rash starts.

Call the Middlesex-London Health Unit at extension 519-663-5317 depending on where you live. 2330 (Mon-Fri, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or 519-675-7523 (after hours) or Southwestern Public Health (1-800-922-0096).

Contact your healthcare provider by phone. Note: If you need to visit your healthcare provider, call them first and tell them you have measles symptoms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/southwestern-ontario-measles-case-1.6754141 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos