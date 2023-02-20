Their Purpose and How to Find What’s Near You





depression It is a serious disorder that affects mental health. Treatment, medication, or a combination of the two can help treat depression. However, these options may not work for everyone. Also, some people don’t have access. For these people, anxiety and depression treatment centers are often the next best option. is a safe environment. What is depression? Depression affects 18 million people in the United States each year, or 1 in 10 adults. Depression can negatively affect your mental state, including how you think, feel, and behave. Depression is the leading cause of suicide, killing one person every 12 minutes each year, for a total of more than 41,000 deaths. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 34, and he is the third leading cause of death among individuals aged 10 to 15. According to the Hope for Depression Research Foundation, depression is an umbrella term for major depressive disorder and other related mood disorders. major depressive disorder It’s the standard form of depression you might think of when you hear the word “depression.” Other associated mood disorders that can be classified as part of a depression diagnosis include: anxiety disorder — person with anxiety disorder Excessive or out of place feelings of anxiety or worry.

— person with anxiety disorder Excessive or out of place feelings of anxiety or worry. bipolar disorder — People with bipolar disorder often cycle between intense moods, usually between mania and depression.

— People with bipolar disorder often cycle between intense moods, usually between mania and depression. postpartum depression — This condition has recently been renamed perinatal depressionA person can have this type of depression during pregnancy or after giving birth.

— This condition has recently been renamed perinatal depressionA person can have this type of depression during pregnancy or after giving birth. post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD — Depression can be a symptom of PTSD in people who have experienced or witnessed one or more traumatic events. What are the symptoms of depression? Because there are so many disorders classified into depression, and many people may experience depression in different ways, symptoms can vary greatly from person to person. Symptoms seen in most types of depression include: feeling down or feeling down

increased or decreased appetite

Brain fog — difficulty concentrating, thinking, or making decisions

fatigue or loss of energy

Feelings of guilt or worthlessness

Loss of interest or pleasure in activities once enjoyed

Difficulty falling asleep, sleeping too much, or both

thoughts of death or suicide

What is an inpatient treatment center for depression? Inpatient treatment centers for depression provide a safe and secure environment for depressed patients during their mental health crisis. Patients usually stay for days to weeks until their mental health stabilizes. These patients are also provided with resources to support their mental health in the future. Surgery may vary by treatment center, but the goal of inpatient psychiatric care is to compassionately return the patient to a safe and stable state, teach them how to identify and deal with their triggers, and help them navigate their predicament. To provide resources to help stop . Dealing with another mental health crisis and others that may arise. Anxiety and depression inpatient treatment centers can offer a variety of services. Psychiatric and psychosocial evaluation. An assessment is a tool your healthcare provider or clinician uses to learn more about you and determine treatment options. Most of these tools require the provider to know your medical history and symptoms. This helps providers learn what your triggers are and gauge the severity of your depression. Medication evaluation. many different kinds antidepressants Available on the market. In a drug evaluation, your health care provider will look at different factors to find the right drug for you. These factors include: your symptoms and diagnosis

Potential drug side effects

your family medical history and genetics

other medicines you may be taking

medical conditions you may have

Pregnant or lactating situation mental health education. Learning more about mental health can help you optimally manage your condition. Many clinics offer resources to help you learn more about what causes mental health conditions and how to deal with symptoms when they occur. treatment plan. Treatment planning is an important part of inpatient care. Treatment plans often begin with a psychological evaluation and may include medication, treatment, and education. Your healthcare provider may review your treatment plan from time to time to see if any adjustments are needed.

Individual, family, or group therapy. Treatment comes in several different forms, and your treatment plan will include only the type of treatment that works best for you. Therapy has many benefits for those dealing with depression, including: Helps understand the triggers and stressors that contribute to depression

Uncover life events that may have contributed to depression

Learn to identify distorted or unhelpful thought processes that exacerbate symptoms

Learn how to manage symptoms and stressors Many centers will also help you with things like accessing social services. The goal is not only to get you to a place where you can grow, but also to let you know that help is there if you need it. Before you are discharged, an inpatient center will often set up a treatment plan that includes resources to treat your depression, follow-up appointments with a therapist, and prescriptions for medications such as antidepressants. What would you do if you or someone you love had depression? If you or a loved one is in danger, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by texting or calling 998. You can also use chat on 998Lifeline.org. This lifeline gives her 24/7 free access to a trained crisis counselor. 998 Lifeline is available by phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 3:00 p.m. We offer this service by email at 00 (Eastern Time). chat. If it’s not an emergency but you need information about treatment options, call SAMHSA’s National Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). This 24/7 helpline offers free, confidential treatment referrals and information services in both English and Spanish. SAMHSA also offers a treatment locator on its website. Some women with postpartum depression have intrusive thoughts that are hurting themselves or their baby. Call the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline at 800-943-5746) for immediate help. The National Maternal Mental Health Hotline offers free, confidential counseling services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in more than 60 languages.

