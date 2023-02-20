Connect with us

Early mobilization during mechanical ventilation reduces risk of cognitive impairment

February 20, 2023

Disclosure: The authors report no relevant financial disclosures. Girard reports receiving research funding from Ceribell and her NIH, consulting fees from Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, and serving on Lungpacer Medical’s advisory board. Pandharipande reports that he receives funding from NIH research by participating in the Data Safety Oversight/Advisory Board.


A study published in , found that early mobilization of ventilated adults reduced the risk of cognitive impairment one year after hospital discharge by 19%. of Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

“Research results on the effects of physical activity on cognition expand our knowledge of this important relationship.” John P. Kress, M.D. The director of the medical ICU at the Medical College of Chicago told Helio.



Infographic showing a patient with cognitive impairment after 1 year
Data are from Patel BK et al. lancetless pier med2023; doi:10.1016/S2213-2600(22)00489-1.

In a single-center, parallel, randomized controlled trial, Kress et al. analyzed 198 functionally independent adults who were on a ventilator in the ICU for less than 96 hours and had at least an additional 24 hours planned. evaluated whether or not early mobilization It can reduce the incidence of cognitive impairment 1 year after hospital discharge.

Investigators randomly assigned patients 1:1 to receive early mobilization (n = 99; mean age 57.9 years; men 59%) or usual care, including physical and occupational therapy within the first 96 hours of mechanical ventilation. (n = 99) received either mean age 54.5 years; male 56%).

At both hospital discharge and one year after discharge, investigators assessed neuromuscular weakness, days discharged, functional independence, quality of life, and cognitive impairment, defined as a Montreal Cognitive Assessment score <26. Did. % of the early mobilization group and 88% of the usual care group had data and served as the primary endpoint of the study.

Median time from intubation to first treatment session was shorter in patients who underwent early ambulation (1.1 days; interquartile range) [IQR]0.8-2) People receiving usual care (4.7 days; IQR, 3.3-6.8; P. < .0001).

At the time of discharge, cognitive impairment occurred in more patients in the usual care group than in the early ambulation group (69% vs. 54%; difference = -15.2%; 95% CI, -28.6% to -1.7%; P. = .029).

Similarly, after one year, researchers found fewer patients with cognitive impairment in the early mobilization group than in the usual care group (24% vs. 43%; absolute difference = -19.2%; 95% CI, -32.1 to -6.3%; P. = .0043).

Researchers found that early mobilization reduced the risk of cognitive impairment by 19% (RR = 0.81; 95% CI, 0.68-0.96).

“Early mobilization in ICU is very difficult and requires a dedicated team,” Kress told Healio. “Time is critical because waiting a few days before starting leads to failure. This is what happened in the usual care team study, which delayed the intervention.”

Fewer patients who received early mobilization showed ICU-acquired muscle weakness after 1 year compared with those receiving usual care (0% vs. 14%; difference = -14.1%; 95 %CI, -21 to -7.3; P. = .0001).

Quality of life tests also showed that the early mobilization group had superior scores in physical factors compared with patients in the usual care group (median 52.4; IQR 45.3-56.8 vs 41.1; IQR 31.8 -49.4; P. < .0001), investigators evaluated functional independence rate (65% vs 62%; difference = 3%, 95% CI, -10.4 to 16.5%) and quality of life mental component score (median 55.9; IQR , 50.2–58.9 vs 55.2; IQR, 49.5–59.7).

Six patients who received early mobilization experienced adverse events compared to none in the usual treatment group (P. = .029). These included tachycardia in 2 patients and hypotension, tachypnea, oxygen desaturation, arterial catheter removal and rectal tube removal in 1 patient each.

“Future studies will need to determine which patients are most likely to benefit from interventions available from limited resources (i.e., having unlimited physiotherapists and occupational therapists in the ICU). not),” Kress told Healio.

This study by Kress and colleagues adds new evidence to the literature on the benefits of early mobilization. Timothy D. Girard MD, MSCI, Assistant Professor, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and Pratik P. pandari pande, MD, MSCI, Professor of Anesthesiology and Surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“These results provide increasing evidence that mobilizing as early as possible improves outcomes in ICU-treated patients when combined with light sedation, avoidance of benzodiazepines and other delirium risk factors. “Specifically, these findings support early mobilization as a patient-centered, long-term cognitive and physical outcome that many patients prioritize over survival,” Girard and Pandharipande wrote. It is the first from a randomized controlled trial linking improvement in

Carol L. Hodgson, PhD, FACP, FAHMS)

Dr. Carol L. Hodgson, FACP, FAHMS

Additional data on long-term functional outcomes in survivors of critical illness and early interventions that may reduce long-term deficits are urgently needed. This study aimed to address these knowledge gaps.

Overall, the authors found that early recruitment was associated with improved cognitive function at 12 months. These findings are surprising because previous systematic reviews failed to demonstrate the effects of early mobilization on cognitive function due to intervention heterogeneity and small sample size.

The authors acknowledge that single-center designs with large effect sizes and small sample sizes limit the generalizability of their findings. Indeed, these findings are inconsistent with previous studies and a recent international multicenter trial involving 750 patients randomly assigned to initial mobilization and standard care, showing no cognitive improvement at 6 months. No difference in function was seen (TEAM study).

Differences in results between the study by Patel and colleagues and other trials may be due to differences in the arm of usual care. bottom. This is not consistent with international guidelines or current clinical practice worldwide. 77% of patients were standing and 41% of patients were walking. The difference in usual care may be due to the fact that it took him eight years to complete the study by Patel and his colleagues. So it started him over a decade ago, before most of the current guidelines were developed.

Another important limitation of this study included that only a portion of the cohort was available for assessment of cognitive function at 12 months (n = 127 of 198; Ponder bias may have occurred.

This intriguing study provided much-needed long-term follow-up data on cognitive function after initial mobilization in the ICU. Although the results are promising, the lack of early mobilization in the usual treatment arm, the small sample size, and the large amount of missing data for the primary outcome precludes replicating the results in a larger study before implementation. is needed.

reference:

Hodgson CL, et al. N. English J Med. 2022; doi:10.1056/NEJ Moa2209083.

Dr. Carol L. Hodgson, FACP, FAHMS

Head of Clinical Trials and Cohort Studies Division Monash University School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine


Disclosure: Hodgson reports that it has received research grants from the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council.


