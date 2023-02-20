





Source/Disclosure



Disclosure: The authors report no relevant financial disclosures. Girard reports receiving research funding from Ceribell and her NIH, consulting fees from Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, and serving on Lungpacer Medical’s advisory board. Pandharipande reports that he receives funding from NIH research by participating in the Data Safety Oversight/Advisory Board.





Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio A study published in , found that early mobilization of ventilated adults reduced the risk of cognitive impairment one year after hospital discharge by 19%. of Lancet Respiratory Medicine. “Research results on the effects of physical activity on cognition expand our knowledge of this important relationship.” John P. Kress, M.D. The director of the medical ICU at the Medical College of Chicago told Helio.





Data are from Patel BK et al. lancetless pier med2023; doi:10.1016/S2213-2600(22)00489-1.



In a single-center, parallel, randomized controlled trial, Kress et al. analyzed 198 functionally independent adults who were on a ventilator in the ICU for less than 96 hours and had at least an additional 24 hours planned. evaluated whether or not early mobilization It can reduce the incidence of cognitive impairment 1 year after hospital discharge. Investigators randomly assigned patients 1:1 to receive early mobilization (n = 99; mean age 57.9 years; men 59%) or usual care, including physical and occupational therapy within the first 96 hours of mechanical ventilation. (n = 99) received either mean age 54.5 years; male 56%). At both hospital discharge and one year after discharge, investigators assessed neuromuscular weakness, days discharged, functional independence, quality of life, and cognitive impairment, defined as a Montreal Cognitive Assessment score <26. Did. % of the early mobilization group and 88% of the usual care group had data and served as the primary endpoint of the study. Median time from intubation to first treatment session was shorter in patients who underwent early ambulation (1.1 days; interquartile range) [IQR]0.8-2) People receiving usual care (4.7 days; IQR, 3.3-6.8; P. < .0001). At the time of discharge, cognitive impairment occurred in more patients in the usual care group than in the early ambulation group (69% vs. 54%; difference = -15.2%; 95% CI, -28.6% to -1.7%; P. = .029). Similarly, after one year, researchers found fewer patients with cognitive impairment in the early mobilization group than in the usual care group (24% vs. 43%; absolute difference = -19.2%; 95% CI, -32.1 to -6.3%; P. = .0043). Researchers found that early mobilization reduced the risk of cognitive impairment by 19% (RR = 0.81; 95% CI, 0.68-0.96). “Early mobilization in ICU is very difficult and requires a dedicated team,” Kress told Healio. “Time is critical because waiting a few days before starting leads to failure. This is what happened in the usual care team study, which delayed the intervention.” Fewer patients who received early mobilization showed ICU-acquired muscle weakness after 1 year compared with those receiving usual care (0% vs. 14%; difference = -14.1%; 95 %CI, -21 to -7.3; P. = .0001). Quality of life tests also showed that the early mobilization group had superior scores in physical factors compared with patients in the usual care group (median 52.4; IQR 45.3-56.8 vs 41.1; IQR 31.8 -49.4; P. < .0001), investigators evaluated functional independence rate (65% vs 62%; difference = 3%, 95% CI, -10.4 to 16.5%) and quality of life mental component score (median 55.9; IQR , 50.2–58.9 vs 55.2; IQR, 49.5–59.7). Six patients who received early mobilization experienced adverse events compared to none in the usual treatment group (P. = .029). These included tachycardia in 2 patients and hypotension, tachypnea, oxygen desaturation, arterial catheter removal and rectal tube removal in 1 patient each. “Future studies will need to determine which patients are most likely to benefit from interventions available from limited resources (i.e., having unlimited physiotherapists and occupational therapists in the ICU). not),” Kress told Healio. This study by Kress and colleagues adds new evidence to the literature on the benefits of early mobilization. Timothy D. Girard MD, MSCI, Assistant Professor, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and Pratik P. pandari pande, MD, MSCI, Professor of Anesthesiology and Surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “These results provide increasing evidence that mobilizing as early as possible improves outcomes in ICU-treated patients when combined with light sedation, avoidance of benzodiazepines and other delirium risk factors. “Specifically, these findings support early mobilization as a patient-centered, long-term cognitive and physical outcome that many patients prioritize over survival,” Girard and Pandharipande wrote. It is the first from a randomized controlled trial linking improvement in For more information: John P. Kress, M.D. can be reached by [email protected]. reference:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/pulmonology/20230220/early-mobilization-during-mechanical-ventilation-reduces-risk-for-cognitive-impairment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos