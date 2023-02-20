1 in 3 parents give their children unnecessary fever reducers

share this

Most parents are aware that a low-grade fever helps their child’s body fight infections, but polls show that one in three will be given antipyretics for a spike in temperature below 100.4. I already know.

However, low-grade fever medicine Not recommended.

Use half of the guardian medicine A quarter of parents with a fever of 100.4 to 101.9 degrees are likely to take another dose to prevent the fever from returning.

“Often, parents worry that their child is running a fever and want to do everything they can to keep the temperature down. They may not be aware that it’s generally about keeping children comfortable,” says Susan Woolford, a pediatrician and co-director of the CS Mott Children’s Hospital National Child Health Study at the University of Michigan Health. . .

“Some parents rush to give their children medicine right away, but often they wait for the fever to subside on its own. A low-grade fever can help fight off infections, and there’s also the risk of overdosing on medication when you don’t need it, which can have side effects.”

of report is based on 1,376 responses from parents with children under the age of 12, surveyed between August and September 2022.

Two out of three parents surveyed said they were unsure whether their child needed medication to bring down a fever. However, just over half are confident they understand how the method they use affects their temperature readings.

Woolford said the method used to measure a child’s temperature is important and can affect the accuracy of the measurement. Parents surveyed most often took their child’s temperature from the forehead or mouth, and less than one-sixth of the parents used the ear, armpit, or rectal method than her.

Remote thermometers on the forehead or inside the ear canal are accurate when used correctly. But if the scanner is too far away or the child’s forehead is sweaty, the forehead measurements can be inaccurate, he said. With ear thermometers, which are not recommended for newborns, earwax can interfere with readings.

For infants, rectal temperature is the most accurate. Once the child can hold the thermometer with their mouth closed, the mouth temperature is also accurate, but the armpit temperature is the least accurate.

“Contact thermometers use electronic thermal sensors to record body temperature, but the method of measurement can cause temperature fluctuations,” says Woolford.

“Regardless of the device used, it is important that parents review the instructions to ensure the method is age appropriate for their child and that the device is positioned correctly when measuring temperature. “

Three out of four parents say they take their child’s temperature as soon as they notice a potential problem, but just under a quarter say they check to see if the problem persists or worsens. Measure body temperature from

Two-thirds of parents also prefer to try methods such as cold washcloths before using antipyretics. Most parents also say they always or usually record the time of each dose and re-take the child’s temperature before giving another dose.

“A quarter of parents will give their child more medicine to keep the fever from coming back, even if it doesn’t help the child recover,” says Woolford. “If the child is otherwise doing well, parents may consider monitoring the child and using alternative interventions to keep the child comfortable.”

However, if a newborn or infant under 3 months old has a fever, they should see a health professional immediately, Woolford adds.

She shares more tips on how to deal with fever in children.

let the heat do its job

Fever can be beneficial, and there are several reasons why low-grade fever naturally progresses in older children. The main reason is that it acts as a weapon to kill disease-causing viruses and bacteria, Woolford says.

Evidence shows that fever is part of the immune response that prevents viruses and bacteria from replicating and produces more white blood cells and antibodies.

Antipyretics also mask symptoms.

“Medications used to lower body temperature also treat pain, but pain is often a sign that helps identify the source of an infection,” says Woolford. can delay making a diagnosis and, if necessary, delaying treatment.”

She also said that if a child appears visibly better after taking the medicine, they should not be allowed to go out in public, even if in fact they are still highly contagious and could infect others. He adds that he might want to go there.

Do not overwork yourself

If parents choose to give fever-lowering medications, it is helpful to keep track of temperature readings and when the medication was given to the child. This will give you an accurate record if your child has a long-lasting fever.

Parents of young children, in particular, should also avoid using cold medicines in combination with antipyretics because of the risk of overdose.

“As we all know, all medicines can have side effects, and we really don’t want our children to end up taking too much medicine when they don’t need to,” says Woolford. increase.

In communicating with the child’s health care provider to determine the best treatment recommendations, parents should consider the child’s fever timeline, fever-reducing dosage, other symptoms, and how the child compares to “normal” behavior. It is helpful to share how you are doing. .

Relieve discomfort in other ways

Instead of medication, parents may consider other interventions to ease discomfort and help them sleep more restfully, says Woolford.

Such approaches include keeping rooms cool and avoiding excessive exercise, encouraging children to wear light clothing, and encouraging them to stay well hydrated with water and popsicles. It will be

Know when to call your doctor

Infants and newborns under 3 months of age should call their healthcare provider with any signs of fever.

For children aged 4 to 12 months, parents should consult a doctor if fever is accompanied by signs of decreased activity, increased difficulty, or decreased urine output. Parents should also call if their child has signs of pain or if their temperature drops and they don’t act.

If you have a fever that reaches 104°C or that lasts for a long time (more than 24 hours for children under 2 years and more than 3 days for children over 2 years), you should contact your healthcare provider immediately .

sauce: University of Michigan