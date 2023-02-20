Health
What is the long COVID? What are the symptoms? What you need to know
the news blackhawks Captain Jonathan Towes Still dealing with long COVID symptoms Over the weekend, many were wondering: What exactly is long COVID? What are the symptoms?
Toews, who has not played since January 28, issued a statement over the weekend He said he was “still dealing with long COVID and chronic immune response syndrome symptoms.”
“It’s been really hard to work through these symptoms. In the last few weeks, I’ve come to a point where I have no choice but to step back and focus on getting healthy,” he said.
For those infected with COVID, symptoms may persist for a considerable period of time as part of a condition known as ‘long-term COVID’.
according to Centers for Disease Control and PreventionCOVID symptoms usually appear 2 to 14 days after someone has been exposed to the virus. says.
However, some people have long-lasting symptoms. Similar to Toews.
Here’s what we know about the long-term COVID and symptoms so far.
What is long COVID?
A “long-distance traveler” for COVID is defined as an individual who has had COVID symptoms for more than 6 weeks. Northwestern Medicine said.
But according to the CDC, a post-COVID condition may first be identified as early as four weeks after infection.
“Most people in a post-COVID-19 state experienced symptoms when they realized they had COVID-19 a few days after being infected with SARS CoV-2, but the post-COVID-19 state Some people in the United States were unaware when they were first infected,” says the CDC.
Names for this condition include long-range COVID, long-range COVID, post-acute COVID-19, and chronic COVID.
How long can symptoms last?
“Post-COVID conditions can include a wide range of ongoing health problems,” said the CDC. “These conditions can last for weeks, months, or years.”
a Research from Northwestern Medicine Last year’s survey found that many so-called COVID “long-distance travelers” still experienced symptoms such as brain fog, tingling, headaches, dizziness, blurred vision, ringing in the ears, and fatigue an average of 15 months after the onset of the virus. It has been shown to continue
What are the symptoms?
Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Public Health Service, said: Cough is often prolonged Up to 1 month after testing positive for the virus, even if the patient is no longer contagious.
“Coughing tends to linger,” Arwady said earlier. It is an attempt to keep the intruders out and calm them down.
People infected with COVID-19 were at increased risk of dangerous blood clots for nearly a year afterward, according to a large new study of the sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection during the period before a vaccine was available. .
As seen in previous studies, COVID-19 causes a sharp increase in the risk of blood clot-related problems, such as heart attack and stroke, immediately after diagnosis compared to people who have never had COVID-19. was related to However, a new study found that the risk of some problems remained elevated until after 49 weeks.
Long-lasting symptoms of COVID-19 can span a range of illnesses, some of which may even disappear and reappear later.
“The post-COVID condition may not affect everyone in the same way. People with a post-COVID condition experience different types of health problems, which occur over different periods of time. You may experience a combination of symptoms,” the CDC reports. “Most patients’ symptoms improve slowly over time. After the illness, the post-COVID condition can last for months, even years, and can sometimes lead to disability.”
According to the CDC, the most common long-term symptoms include:
common symptoms
- Fatigue that interferes with daily life
- Symptoms that get worse after physical or mental exertion (also known as “post-exercise fatigue”)
- heat
Respiratory and Cardiac Symptoms
- difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- cough
- chest pain
- A fast or pounding heart (also called palpitations)
neurological symptoms
- Difficulty thinking or concentrating (sometimes called “brain fog”)
- headache
- sleep problems
- lightheadedness (lightheadedness)
- pounding feeling
- change in smell or taste
- depression or anxiety
digestive symptoms
- diarrhea
- stomachache
Other symptoms
joint and muscle pain
rash
changes in the menstrual cycle
Sometimes symptoms can be difficult to describe. Some people experience multiple organ effects, autoimmune diseases, and symptoms that persist for weeks or months after contracting COVID-19, the CDC reports.
