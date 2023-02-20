1 in 3 parents give fever reducers when they don’t need them: poll

1 in 3 parents take fever-reducing drugs when they don’t need them, new poll finds Updated: Feb 20, 2023 6:51 AM PST

Many parents turn to antipyretics as soon as their child starts showing signs of fever, but pediatricians warn that it may not be necessary.Related video above: Streptococcus A Symptoms What? According to the new CS Mott Children’s. According to the Hospital National Poll, 1 in 3 parents give their child medication for low-grade fever, defined as less than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, and 1 in 2 parents uses the medicine for fevers between 100.4 and 101.9 degrees Fahrenheit. The child is comfortable, but unnecessary use can delay diagnosis of the cause of the fever by masking pain and other symptoms. I think you may be concerned about the fever itself if you realize there is a chance,” says Dr. Susan Woolford, Mott Pediatrician and co-director of Mott Pole. “Maybe it’s not entirely clear to the parent that the heat itself isn’t a concern and that it could be the cause of the fever, so there’s no need to actually try to get rid of it. Because fever is just a symptom, the Mott survey was conducted among 1,376 parents with young children under the age of 12, and responses were collected between August and September. According to the Mott Poll, 26% of parents, even in the absence of fever, will take another drug to prevent a recurrence of fever, says Chandani DeZure, Ph.D., a pediatrician and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics. “No, because fever, as we know it, is the body’s natural response to infection.” Antipyretics are not prophylactics, DeZure said. “It’s therapy.” What to do if your child has a fever Accurately check your child’s temperature, and if you confirm that your child has a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, treat the child’s temperature accordingly. Precise dosing of fever-reducing medications is reasonable, according to Woolford, who said the drug leaflet lists weight and age. A poll found that two-thirds of her parents first try alternatives, such as using cold washcloths, to bring down the fever. “To make sure your baby is lightly dressed, keep the room cool, keep him comfortably cool so he doesn’t get cold, and keep him well hydrated,” parents should contact their pediatrician. Parents should contact a pediatrician immediately if their child has a fever with significant symptoms such as extreme sleepiness, neck pain, and difficulty breathing, she said. Polls say this is what all parents should do and not risk an overdose if they need a second dose. According to DeZure and Woolford, they should not give another dose to prevent the fever from returning. “We can’t do everything, but we can do a lot of hand hygiene. is still contagious, so we don’t administer drugs and send them to school. ”