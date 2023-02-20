1 in 3 parents give fever reducers when they don’t need them: poll

When a child begins to show signs of fever, many parents immediately turn to antipyretics, but pediatricians warn that they may not be needed.
According to the new CS Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll, 1 in 3 parents give their child medication for low-grade fever, defined as below 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, and 1 in 2 parents for 100.4 to 101.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Use medicines for fever between F.
these are Medicines may keep your child comfortablebut unnecessary use can mask pain and other symptoms, delaying diagnosis of the cause of the fever.
Dr. Susan Woolford, Mott Pediatrician and Co-Director of Mott Pole, said: “It may not be entirely clear to parents that the heat itself is not the problem and that it could be the cause of the fever. Because the fever is just a symptom. Something else is going on.”
The Mott Survey was conducted among 1,376 parents with children under the age of 12, and responses were collected between August and September.
According to a poll, 84% take the child’s temperature However, polls show that 26% of parents, even in the absence of fever, give a second dose to prevent a recurrence of fever.
Dr. Chandani Dezua, a pediatrician unaffiliated with Mott Paul and a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, said parents believe their children “will get very sick if they don’t give them anything.” “Not because, as we know, fever is the body’s natural response to infection.”
Antipyretic not a prophylactic, DeZure pointed out. “It’s a cure.”
What to do if your child has a fever
Once the temperature has been accurately checked and the child has been confirmed to have a fever above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, it is advisable to administer the correct dose of antipyretic medication according to the child’s weight and age on the drug label. Reasonable, Woolford said.
A poll found that two-thirds of parents first try alternatives, such as using cold washcloths, to bring down the fever.
“The goal is to keep the child comfortable,” Woolford said. Please be well hydrated.”
However, parents should contact a pediatrician if an infant under 3 months of age develops a fever. Parents should contact a pediatrician immediately if a child has a fever with significant symptoms such as extreme sleepiness, neck pain, and difficulty breathing.
track your child’s medication
Polls show that approximately 65% of parents record the time of each dose, which is what all parents should do, so they don’t risk overdosing if a second dose is needed. I am reporting that there are A second dose should not be given to prevent the fever from returning, DeZure and Woolford said.
“I think prevention is a really good approach this time of year, so we can avoid as many of these diseases as possible,” Woolford said.
“We can’t do everything, but we can do a lot of hand hygiene. You can be sure we are not drugging our children, they are still contagious and we are sending them to school.”