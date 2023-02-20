How to Lower Cholesterol: Diet, Supplements, or Statins?

More than 1 in 10 Americans have high cholesterol.

Why is it important to know this? High cholesterol is one of the leading risk factors for heart disease and the leading cause of death for all Americans. Elevated total cholesterol also increases the risk of heart disease.

The good news is that in most cases, a combination of diet, exercise, and cholesterol-lowering drugs such as statins can help lower and maintain cholesterol levels. There is also evidence that there is

What is Cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a fat-like, waxy substance that the body uses to build cells and to make hormones and vitamin D. Cholesterol moves through the body through the bloodstream. Cholesterol comes from the diet and from the cholesterol-producing liver.

What is the role of cholesterol?

Total cholesterol is made up of LDL (low density lipoprotein) and HDL (high density lipoprotein). LDL, also known as bad cholesterol, deposits plaque in your arteries. This causes inflammation and blockages, increasing your risk of heart attack and stroke.

Dr. Gonzalez recommends keeping total blood cholesterol below 200 mg/dl. A woman should aim for her HDL level above her 50mg/dl and a man should aim for her above 40mg/dl. LDL level he should be below 100mg/dl.

Depending on your risk factors, and if you have other conditions such as diabetes or a history of heart disease or stroke, your doctor may recommend you keep your cholesterol levels under tighter control, says Dr. Gonzalez. .

Diet, supplements, statins?

If you are in a low risk group for heart disease, your doctor may recommend lowering your cholesterol through diet, natural health products, and exercise. The therapy can lower cholesterol levels by 20% to 30%, says Dr. Gonzalez.

To lower cholesterol through diet, follow these recommendations:

• Increase your fiber intake by eating high-fiber grains such as barley, bran, whole wheat, flax seeds, nuts such as almonds, pecans, pistachios, and sunflower seeds.

• Include soluble fiber such as beans, Brussels sprouts, oatmeal, apples and pears in your diet.Soluble fiber helps reduce the absorption of cholesterol into the bloodstream

• Reduce intake of saturated fats found in red meat, full-fat dairy products, butter and coconut oil. Avoid prepackaged cookies, crackers, and cakes, which often contain trans fats and partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.Substitute with canola, corn, safflower, or olive oil

• Choose lean proteins such as chicken or turkey. Increase your intake of protein, including omega-3 fatty acids such as salmon, mackerel and herring, and nuts such as walnuts, almonds, pecans and macadamia nuts.

natural health products

Although more research is needed, according to Dr. Gonzalez, natural health products that may be effective in lowering cholesterol include:

• I am a protein

• Green Tea

• plant sterols and stanols

• Probiotic yogurt

• Marine Omega-3 Fatty Acids

statin

Statins are prescription drugs that help lower cholesterol.

“Statins are safe and can lower cholesterol levels by up to 50%,” says Dr. Gonzalez. “Lowering LDL cholesterol levels with statin therapy is associated with a significant reduction in the risk of cardiovascular events and death. It has been shown to reduce risk by 23% to 36%.”

You may be a candidate for a statin if:

• Inability to lower cholesterol through diet, supplements, or exercise

• Considered to be at moderate or higher risk for heart disease • Have a family history of heart disease

• have had a previous heart attack or stroke

• have an autoimmune disease such as rheumatoid arthritis or metabolic syndrome

Statins can cause side effects such as muscle pain and liver toxicity in some individuals, notes Dr. Gonzalez. However, these can usually be managed by lowering the strength or dose of the statin or changing to a different statin.

Pilot project to improve management of patients with heart disease and high cholesterol

Nebraska Medical Center was recently selected as one of six facilities nationwide to participate in a pilot project sponsored by the American Heart Association to improve care for adults with cardiovascular disease and high LDL cholesterol.

“We know that heart disease and stroke patients with high LDL cholesterol levels are much more likely to have a second event if their LDL cholesterol levels are not lowered and not properly managed,” Dr. Gonzalez said. say.

Through the ASCVD Lipid Management Initiative, the Nebraska Medical Center will have access to a new registration system and patient self-management app to assess the patient journey of referral and management of high-risk ASCVD patients and consider potential quality improvement initiatives. explains Dr. Gonazalez. .

Integrated atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is a condition in which arteries narrow. This restricts healthy blood flow to your organs as well as your arms and legs. Blocking blood flow to the heart or brain can cause a heart attack or stroke.

“I am extremely happy and honored to be a part of this study,” says Dr. Gonzalez. “The ultimate goal is to improve the management of these patients through better cholesterol control, which we hope will lead to fewer heart attacks and strokes.”

Having trouble managing your cholesterol levels?

To schedule a doctor’s evaluation, please call 800.922.0000.