Norovirus: what you need to know





From time to time, the term “norovirus” appears in news headlines. Often when a group of people get sick after being near each other. So how do people get sick from norovirus? How long are people contagious after being infected with the virus? Melanie Connolly, MDMedical Director of Monroe West. What is norovirus? Norovirus, often called “gastroenteritis” or “stomach flu,” is the leading cause of food poisoning, according to the CDC. There are different types of norovirus, and you can be infected with different types of norovirus at different points in your life. Norovirus is notorious for being highly contagious. People usually become ill through direct contact with an infected person, eating or drinking contaminated food or water, touching surfaces with norovirus on them, or ingesting unwashed hands. The National Institute of Infectious Diseases estimates that 1 in 15 people in the United States becomes ill each year from a norovirus infection. symptoms Norovirus often begins with two unpleasant symptoms: diarrhea and vomiting. Other common symptoms of viruses are: nausea

stomachache

heat

headache

body pain These symptoms tend to come on suddenly and last 1 to 3 days. Norovirus is most contagious while a person is showing symptoms and in the first few days after recovering from illness. “In some cases, it can be slightly contagious for about two weeks after you start feeling better from norovirus,” Dr. Connolly said. process There are currently no drugs or vaccines that can prevent you from getting sick with norovirus. Antibiotics treat bacterial infections. Norovirus is a viral infection. Because norovirus illness causes frequent diarrhea and vomiting, a person may suffer from dehydration. Drinking plenty of fluids is important for both children and adults. norovirus prevention Norovirus is highly contagious, but it is not an airborne disease like COVID-19. Droplets and particles containing norovirus are transmitted by person-to-person contact, surface contact, or ingestion of contaminated food or beverages. Proper hand washing is recommended to prevent spreading the virus and getting sick. This is especially true when preparing meals, changing diapers, using the restroom, and handling objects that have come in contact with someone infected with norovirus. Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, both at home and in public places, can reduce your chances of coming into contact with norovirus particles. It is strongly recommended that you also wash clothing, bedding, and towels that have been used by a person infected with norovirus. Norovirus outbreak that recently spread to eight states Associated with raw oysters in Texasaccording to a CDC report. “The best thing you can do to prevent norovirus is to practice good hand hygiene and keep surfaces as clean as possible,” Dr. Connolly said. I need to stay hydrated, stay hydrated, and rest as much as possible.”

