1 in 3 parents may unnecessarily give their children fever reducers
- According to researchers, 1 in 3 parents may be giving their children fever-reducing medications when they don’t need them.
- Experts say one way the body fights off infections is by raising body temperature.
- They say parents can ease their children’s discomfort by placing a damp washcloth on their foreheads and having their children wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
Some parents may give their children fever medicine when it is not really necessary and may even impair the body’s ability to fight infections.
a poll reached the conclusions announced today based on 1,376 responses from parents with children under the age of 12 between August and September 2022.
the answer CS Mott Children’s Hospital Child Health National Poll at Michigan Health University.
In their findings, researchers reported:
- Most parents recognize that a mild fever helps their child’s body fight off infections.
- Some parents may not be measuring heat properly (i.e. using the palm or hand to ‘feel’ the heat on the forehead rather than using a thermometer).
- Half the parents may not realize that different methods of measuring body temperature can give different results (for infants, rectal temperature is the most accurate).
- A third of parents said they would give their child antipyretics for a spiked temperature below 100.4 (this is not recommended).
- Half of the parents give fever reducers if the fever is between 100.4 and 101.9 degrees.
- A quarter of parents receive additional doses to prevent recurrence of fever.
“Often, parents worry that their child is running a fever and want to do everything they can to keep the temperature down. They may not realize that the reason is simply to keep the child comfortable.” Dr. Susan WoolfordPediatrician and co-director of Mott Paul press release.
The authors of the study say that while it’s clear some parents give their children the medicine right away, it’s often better to wait for the fever to go away on its own.
“Reducing a child’s temperature will not make them ill faster. In fact, a low-grade fever can help fight off infections. There is also the risk of overdosing on medication when it isn’t needed, which can cause side effects.” It’s possible,” said Woolford.
“As a pediatrician and parent, I am not surprised by the findings,” he said. Dr. Gina Posnera pediatrician at Memorial Care Orange Coast Medical Center, California.
“Many parents are increasingly relying on medication for what is considered a fever (temperature above 98.6) due to fears for their child’s health,” she told Healthline. .
Dr. Edgar Navarro GarzaA pediatrician at Harbor Health wasn’t surprised either.
“From personal experience in my practice, parents typically worry about a ‘low-grade fever,’ which isn’t really considered an actual fever,” he told Healthline.
Dr. Daniel GanjanFAAP, a pediatrician at Providence St. John’s Health Center in California, told Healthline these were the same findings seen in his patients.
The advantage of this research is that knowledge can bring about change.
“By realizing that you may be over-medicating your children, you can use less,” says Ganjian.
He added that this is especially important when children are running low on antipyretics.
The study authors offer several recommendations for lowering fevers in children.
Suggestions include:
- When using medication, be careful of overdosing or co-administration (especially in young children).
- Try alternatives to medications to ease your child’s discomfort.
- Watch for signs to call your doctor.
when to call a doctor
If you have a child under 4 months of age, you should contact your healthcare provider or pediatrician with any signs of fever.
For children aged 4 months to 12 months, the study authors recommend that parents consult a doctor if they have any of the following signs of fever:
- decreased activity
- noisy
- Decreased urine output (lower-than-average urine output)
- signs of pain
- Behavior changes even when the temperature drops
Fever that reaches 104 degrees or that lasts for a long time should contact your healthcare provider immediately.
Prolonged fever is considered to last 24 hours or longer in children under 2 years of age and 3 days or longer in children 2 years of age or older.
Ganjian recommends removing most of the child’s clothing to allow the child’s body heat to dissipate.
“Parents think that when a child has a fever, they need to bundle it up, but that just keeps the heat contained and raises the body temperature,” he said.
“By simply having your child wear a light shirt and diaper or shorts, the heat will be more manageable and may even disappear completely,” he added.
Posner recommends these additional tips as safe and effective ways to bring down the fever.
- Place a cool washcloth on the child’s head and apply again.
- Avoid excessive bundling with clothing or blankets.
- Have your child suck on popsicles.
Ganjian says many parents have “heat phobia.”
“It’s a concern for parents when their child is suffering from fever, so it’s important to know that heat helps the body fight infection,” Pozner said. No reason, I always make a point of treating my child if he has a fever. [feeling] miserable. ”
Ganjian adds that the only reason to use fever reducers is if your child feels uncomfortable with the heat, is fussy, or doesn’t want to eat or sleep.
“But if your child is behaving normally and eating normally, you don’t need to treat them,” he said.
“I want to emphasize that acetaminophen and ibuprofen are good for pain and fever relief,” Ganjian added.
Garza recommends a rectal thermometer for infants under 18 months, but says he also recognizes varying levels of confidence among parents using this route.
“If parents are not comfortable with taking rectal temperature, I recommend taking forehead temperature,” he says. is.”
Finally, talking to your pediatrician can help reduce your child’s fears and anxieties about fever.
“It’s always important for parents to discuss the proper dosage for their child with their pediatrician,” says Garza. That’s one of the reasons why it’s too little/too much.”
