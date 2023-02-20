



I was diagnosed with stage 3B lung cancer on June 11, 2011 at age 49. No cancer in my family. I had no symptoms and was shocked when I got the diagnosis. I went to my personal doctor for pain in my right side, thinking it was from exercise. He ordered an x-ray and sent me to a pulmonologist with the results. A pulmonologist then ordered a PET scan for him. As a result, he found a shadow in his left lung and was sent to a surgeon for a biopsy, which confirmed it to be lung cancer. I was immediately sent to both an internist and a radiation oncologist. The cancer had also spread to his right lung, so he could not have surgery. So I had six weeks of chemo and radiation. Luckily, I had no side effects. In fact, I didn’t mind being able to eat whatever I wanted and still maintain my weight. It was nice to be able to enjoy food without A year later I was diagnosed with a brain tumor after having a seizure. Chemotherapy is a poison that kills both the bad and good cells in the body, but there is a barrier in the head that keeps the poison from entering the brain. I had whole brain radiation, lost my hair and started wearing a different hat. The wig was not mine. At the time, I was teaching junior achievement in elementary school. My second grader asked me why I wear a hat (I didn’t know I was bald). I said it keeps my head warm. He replied that his father also wore a hat because he was bald. I continued to have metastases on my cancer journey and was treated with radiation only, no more chemotherapy. My oncologist said my body accepts radiation well. After several more bouts of cancer, including another lesion in the brain, I am cancer-free for five years. I keep getting CAT scans and MRI scans 2-3 times a year to make sure nothing new. One of those MRIs showed fluid in the brain. Again, the blood-brain barrier prevents the drainage of fluid created by lesions destroyed by radiation. We collected some of the surrounding cells. Fortunately, there was nothing that indicated cancer. I had a lot of support from my family, close friends, members of Weight Watchers (because I was the leader of my class and needed to get a surrogate during therapy), and definitely the best beings above. never cried and never doubted that he would overcome everything in his path. I never wondered why this was happening and I trusted my doctor completely. Unfortunately, I learned a lot on my journey by being affected by metastases in different realms. think. The advice I can give to anyone with cancer is that a positive attitude means everything.I am approaching his 12th year since my initial diagnosis and am cancer free and looking forward to more. I look forward to many years to come. This post was written and submitted by Gayle Sellers. This article reflects the views of Gail Sellers and not those of CURE®. Also, this is not intended to be medical advice. For cancer updates, research and education news, don’t forget SUBSCRIBE TO THE CURE® NEWSLETTER HERE.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.curetoday.com/view/i-wish-i-was-told-everything-that-may-happen-while-undergoing-cancer-treatment

