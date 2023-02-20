A new study shows that 1 in 5 children have an eating disorder.

Health
More than 1 in 5 children and adolescents worldwide show signs of an eating disorder, according to a new study.
The study highlights a serious public health problem that is often underreported and underestimated. A meta-analysis published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.
Researchers reviewed and analyzed 32 studies from 16 countries and found that 22% of children and adolescents showed disrupted eating behavior. These numbers were higher in girls, older adolescents, and people with a higher body mass index (BMI), according to the study.
Eating disorder behaviors are similar to eating disorders. Eating disorders can include strict dietary rules about how much a person eats, what they eat, and how much they exercise in relation to food, says therapist Jennifer Loughlin, founder of Eating Disorders. Center in Rockville, Rand.
People diagnosed with eating disorders have similar symptoms, she added, along with higher levels of stiffness, distress, and disability. It can progress in people who have been diagnosed.
“However, it’s important to note that both eating disorders and eating disorders are serious and require treatment and professional help,” Lauryn said in an email.
Research suggests that disrupted eating behavior may be undertreated because children may hide their symptoms or avoid seeking help because of stigma.
Similarly, the study relied on data in which children and adolescents self-reported their behavior, which may have limited their ability to delineate the full range, says the study’s authors. Dr. José Francisco Lopez Gil, a postdoctoral researcher in the sciences, said: Center for Social Studies at the University of Castile-La Mancha, Spain.
Dr. Jason Nagata, assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco, said: Nagata was not involved in the research.
Researchers next need to dig into the causes of the eating disorder, López-Gil said. But experts want institutions and families to focus on identifying and helping children who are showing signs of an eating disorder.
This kind of behavior is dangerous and can cause serious medical complications to organs such as the heart, brain, liver and kidneys, Nagata said.
“Eating disorders are a significant problem among children and adolescents, and early detection and intervention are essential to prevent long-term health consequences,” Lopez Gil said in an email.
“The findings will help health professionals, educators and parents understand the magnitude of the problem and develop strategies for prevention and intervention.”
Adults should be on the lookout for signs of eating disorders, both in themselves and in children, says Lopez-Gill.
These behaviors can include obsession with weight and body shape, a distorted self-image, strict dietary rules, and overeating and purging behaviors, he added.
Exercise that worsens a person’s quality of life may also be a warning sign, Nagata said by email.
“Other red flags include fasting, severe calorie restriction, vomiting, or if individuals use laxatives or diet pills to lose weight,” he said.
Eating disorders can narrow the group of foods a person is willing to eat, feel anxious or embarrassed if food rules are broken, or have numbers on a scale affect mood or eating behavior. It can also look like influencing, restricting social events, or bringing in foods that follow them.Lauryn added event rules to control eating.
This kind of behavior can motivate someone to withdraw from their normal activities, Nagata said, which is another warning sign to look out for.
Although the numbers were higher in teenage girls and in people with higher BMIs, Nagata emphasized that eating disorders affect all people of all genders, races, ethnicities, sexual orientations and builds.
Eating disorders may also be particularly underrepresented in boys, LGBTQ people, people of color, and people with large bodies, he added.
“You can’t say you have an eating disorder just by looking at it,” says Nagata.
Seek professional help from a healthcare provider or mental health professional if your child shows signs of an eating disorder.
Early intervention is critical to prevent eating disorders from progressing to fully diagnosed eating disorders, Rollin said.
Lopez Gil added that families can support their children by starting on a positive and neutral footing.
Also, teens who are concerned about their behavior can talk to their health care providers, school counselors, family members, or teachers, Nagata said.
The best ways to support eating disorders and eating disorders will often involve many people, including mental health, medical and nutrition providers.
Health care providers can often provide referrals to involve other professionals, Nagata added.
“Parents should National Eating Disorders Association Helpline (800-931-2237) for directions,” he said.
“Eating disorders and eating disorders can rob and limit a person’s quality of life because they both fill the brain with thoughts about food and the body,” Rollin said. Rollin said, adding that the behavior often draws them away from other things they value in life. “Freedom is possible, and you deserve to live a full life — not consumed by food, exercise, or weight.”
|
