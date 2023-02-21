



A man who underwent a stem cell transplant after several rounds of chemotherapy was cured of HIV, according to German researchers. In a study published in Nature A German scientific journal, German researchers, detailed the case of a 53-year-old patient diagnosed with HIV in 2008. After diagnosis, the patient received antiretroviral therapy (ART) to suppress the viral load in the body. This patient was enrolled in the IciStem program at Düsseldorf University Hospital. This program explores potential HIV treatments that require stem cell transplantation. The patient was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia approximately three years after being diagnosed with HIV. Their cancer went into remission with initial chemotherapy, but recurred shortly thereafter. The patient received a stem cell transplant from a matched female donor during cancer treatment. This transplant took place about two years after being diagnosed with cancer and about five years after being diagnosed with HIV. A female donor carried a mutation thought to confer resistance to HIV infection. ART was continued during cancer treatment, and HIV levels in patients remained largely undetectable, except in ‘sporadic’ cases in which HIV levels were found to be higher than in HIV-negative individuals. Examination of the patient after treatment failed to find any trace of the virus replicating and infecting cells. ART was finally discontinued in 2018, a decade after he was first diagnosed with HIV. After discontinuing ART, the patient showed no symptoms of HIV. Björn-Erik Ole Jensen, the patient’s attending physician, said: 2019That said, I didn’t say the man was in remission at that point because I felt it was still too early. However, he said he was “optimistic” at the time. Timothy Ray Brown, the first patient believed to have been cured of HIV, underwent the same type of transplant as the Düsseldorf patient in 2007 and was treated for leukemia. cured of HIV Also, stem cell transplantation is used to obtain these cells from cord blood. McConnell’s trip abroad, including visits with UAE leaders: report

Two other cases of HIV cures are thought to have occurred when two patients’ immune systems cleared the virus without treatment. This is a rare phenomenon that researchers have yet to fully explain. Although the results of this study are promising for future HIV treatments, researchers say this type of stem cell transplantation is a “low-risk and not easily scalable procedure.” During the course of such therapy, the patient’s immune system is essentially destroyed and replaced by a transplant. Also, mutations that prevent HIV infection are rare and detected in only a small proportion of people of Nordic descent.

