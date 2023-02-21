Health
Can smart pills help diagnose IBD? Here’s what new study finds
- Researchers have location-aware ingestors to monitor the digestive tract. This helps in diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal disorders.
- Gastroenterologists agree that the device could be a useful tool in the future.
- More research needs to be done on smart pills, so it’s important to watch for signs of gastrointestinal problems. These include symptoms such as diarrhea, anemia, swollen joints, stool bleeding, abdominal pain, weight loss, and nausea.
Today, the primary methods physicians use to examine gastrointestinal problems include endoscopy and manometry, both invasive procedures performed in a hospital setting.
Scientists are exploring alternative approaches that can perform gastrointestinal monitoring in portable, non-invasive procedures. These include video capsule endoscopy (VCE) and wireless exercise capsules. . Ideally, this approach is more practical and comfortable for the patient.
With this in mind, researchers at the California Institute of Technology and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) created and tested a new location-aware, ingestible prototype for monitoring the GI tract. This may be useful in diagnosing and treating the gastrointestinal tract. hindrance.of
At this stage, the device’s three-dimensional (3D) localization and tracking has only been performed in the gastrointestinal tract of large animals. Further research is needed before human clinical trials can begin.
This location-aware ingestible microdevice could become a useful tool for gastroenterologists in the future. Dr. Olga Aroniadisassociate professor of clinical medicine and director of the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Stony Brook University Hospital.
“It can be difficult to see the exact location of an ulcer in people with Crohn’s disease of the small intestine,” Dr. Aroniadis told Healthline. “If this tool helps localize the area so that it can be biopsied, it will be very beneficial in reducing procedure time.”
Dr. Rajiv SharmaPracticing integrative gastroenterologists agree that the localization feature can be beneficial.
“Gastrointestinal anatomy and health issues vary from place to place within the gastrointestinal system due to differences in function and microbiome,” says Sharma. “This is useful as long as there is no electromagnetic interference from EMF emitting devices.”
It’s important to note that research is still in its early stages and more research is needed before this device becomes widely available.
"Although the authors propose that these images are superior to current devices, no direct trials have been conducted and data on this new mapping system are sparse and in fact superior. Considerable testing in human studies is needed to determine whether" said Memorial Hellman, a gastroenterologist in Houston, Texas. "Further research is recommended at this time."
Smart pills are still a long way from human use, so it’s important to watch for signs of gastrointestinal problems.
“Look for symptoms such as diarrhea, anemia, swollen joints, bleeding stools, abdominal pain, weight loss, nausea,” Dr. Sharma said. Floating oil in the toilet bowl may indicate a bowel problem and should be discussed with a doctor.
It is also important to know the difference between IBD and IBS.
“IBD stands for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, which can be either Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis,” explained Dr. Aronaidis. “Unlike IBS, which is irritable bowel disease, IBD causes ulcers in the digestive tract, but IBS has no visible symptoms on colonoscopy and makes you sensitive to certain foods. ”
The best way to tell if you have gastrointestinal problems is to talk to your doctor about your symptoms. They may help determine whether it is a normal, expected change that occurs in the body with age or a condition that needs further evaluation.
“IBD requires prompt diagnosis to prevent complications, so you should always seek medical attention if you notice alarming symptoms such as bleeding, weight loss, or persistent abdominal pain,” says Dr. Jaswani. “Basic lab work, such as checking for inflammatory markers in the blood or stool, can usually suggest intestinal inflammation and ultimately lead to an endoscopy.”
To date, no device has been shown to replace the need for endoscopic assessment, but could be used as an adjunct to monitor disease activity and response to therapy, explained Dr. Jaswani. bottom. Some of these ancillary studies include imaging in the form of either CT or MRI (without exposing the patient to radiation) and pill-based monitoring systems.
Researchers have created a new location-aware, ingestible prototype for monitoring the gastrointestinal tract. It has proven useful in diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal disorders.
Because more research is needed, it’s helpful to be aware of the signs you’re having gastrointestinal problems. It is included.
Gastroenterologists agree that this smart pill may be beneficial in the future.
