Certain foods can increase thyroid function.Here’s What You Should Eat (and Avoid)





The thyroid gland is an endocrine (hormone-releasing) gland that secretes important metabolic hormones such as T3, T4, and calcitonin. “T3 and T4 are very important for regulating our metabolism, mental activity and thermoregulation, while calcitonin is the hormone responsible for lowering blood calcium levels and keeping them within an optimal range.” An imbalance in hormone production or secretion can lead to either hyperthyroidism (when the thyroid gland produces too much thyroid hormone) or hypothyroidism (when the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormone) There is

You can’t cure your thyroid with food, but eating nutritious foods can help thyroid friendly diet Supports thyroid function and reduces symptoms such as fatigue, constipation and slow metabolism. “However, more research is needed to understand the impact of specific diets on thyroid health, but there is still some evidence to suggest that certain nutrients affect the thyroid,” says Katteri. The doctor told his indianexpress.com. The Dos and Don’ts of a Thyroid-Friendly Diet: avoid highly processed foods dinner in the microwave, frozen pizza, donut Although not generally healthy, it can directly affect people with thyroid disease. It is best to choose fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and unprocessed foods. Meat is also carcinogenic. “WhileFoods with essential fatty acids are good for thyroid hormone production, and fried foods, too many omega-6 fatty acids, trans fats or other inflammatory fats negatively affect the production of the thyroid gland and thyroid hormones. There is a possibility. “Added. reduce salt intake Excess iodine or iodine deficiency impairs thyroid function and leads to various thyroid disorders or an enlarged thyroid.(Source: Freepik) According to a new study, Indians average about 10 grams of salt This is double the amount recommended by the World Health Organization. In addition, Dr. Kutteri said: Therefore, excess iodine or iodine deficiency impairs thyroid function and leads to various thyroid disorders or hyperthyroidism.

get rid of sweets Thyroid disease can make a person more likely to develop type 2 diabetesTherefore, to lower the same risk, it’s best to reduce or eliminate sugar from your diet, including soft drinks, cakes, ice cream, and other artificial sweeteners. follow a gluten-free diet Experts said gluten, a protein found in wheat, can irritate the small intestine and interfere with the absorption of various nutrients needed for the production of thyroid hormones. It increases inflammation in the gut that affects conversion to active hormones and can lead to autoimmune thyroid disorders,” he added. avoid most Eating a large meal can cause your blood sugar to spike and then plummet. This can prove to be a dietary stressor, but can be avoided by eating less. overeatingA strategy that can help deal with the problem of overeating is mindful eating because it gives your body signals that you are full and increases your awareness of the same. take a meal break every night Avoid eating late at night and rest for 10 to 12 hours before eating breakfast.produced by the body while sleeping adrenal glands, . 📣 Follow us for lifestyle news Instagram | | twitter | | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/foods-to-avoid-during-thyroid-diet-8442206/

