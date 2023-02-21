First outbreak confirmed in Equatorial Guinea

article

Two suspected cases of Marburg disease virus According to multiple reports, an outbreak in nearby Equatorial Guinea was also reported in Cameroon.

of World Health Organization officially declares On 13 February, Marburg disease first appeared in Equatorial Guinea. Preliminary tests conducted after at least nine people died in the country found him positive in one of his samples for the virus.

The United Nations health agency has confirmed the outbreak after samples from Equatorial Guinea were sent to a laboratory in Senegal and the cause of the illness was identified after being alerted by local health officials last week.

According to the WHO, there are now 16 suspected cases with symptoms such as fever, fatigue, diarrhea and vomiting. The agency said authorities in Equatorial Guinea have sent medical experts to help stop the outbreak and are also sending protective equipment to hundreds of workers.

Cameroonian officials have begun restricting travel along Equatorial Guinea’s borders to prevent further spread of the disease. Reuters report.

Two 16-year-olds, one male and one female, were identified as suspected cases, and two were confirmed not to have traveled abroad.

So far, 42 people have been identified as close contacts of the two teenagers, and contact tracing is underway, Reuters reported.

What is the Marburg virus?

FILE – Flying fox captured by CDC scientists Brian Amman and Jonathan Towner in Queen Elizabeth National Park on August 25, 2018. (Washington Post by Bonnie Joe Mount/Getty Images)

Marburg virus is an animal-borne RNA virus of the filovirus family. All six Ebola virus species are known members of the filovirus family. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Like Ebola, the Marburg virus originates from bats, more specifically African fruit bats.

Marburg virus is a rare but serious hemorrhagic fever that can infect both humans and non-human primates, according to the CDC.

The rare virus was first identified in 1967 after causing simultaneous disease outbreaks in laboratories in Marburg, Germany and Belgrade, Serbia. Seven people who were exposed to the virus while studying monkeys died.

In the 2004 outbreak in Angola, Marburg killed 90% of the 252 people infected. In 2022, her two Marburg deaths were reported in Ghana.

Is the Marburg virus deadly?

If untreated, Marburg disease can be fatal in up to 88% of people.

There is no licensed vaccine or drug to treat Marburg disease, but hydration treatments to relieve symptoms can improve your chances of survival.

How spread out is Marburg?

The disease can be spread from person to person through close contact with bodily fluids of an infected person or surfaces such as contaminated sheets.

The virus can spread through semen even after a person has recovered.

According to the CDC, “There is limited data on the Marburg virus, but it is known to lodge in the testicles and inside the eye, similar to the Ebola virus.”

Marburg virus symptoms

According to the CDC, the incubation period for Marburg virus is usually 2 to 21 days.

Symptoms usually appear suddenly and are characterized by fever, chills, headache, and muscle aches.

About five days after the onset of symptoms, a rash consisting of both flat and raised skin lesions may appear on the chest, back, and abdomen.

These symptoms can be followed by nausea, vomiting, chest pain, sore throat, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the CDC says.

As the disease progresses, symptoms such as jaundice, inflammation of the pancreas, severe weight loss, delirium, shock, liver failure, heavy bleeding, and multiple organ failure can become more severe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.