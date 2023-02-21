Health
Morning Exercise Burns More Body Fat, Mouse Study Shows
When you have a busy schedule, try to incorporate exercise as much as possible.But there is growing evidence that workouts can make a difference in their effects.Our latest research shows that body fat responds differently to exercise. depending on the time of day – At least in mice.
Our latest study showed that when mice underwent one exercise session late in the morning (approximately 3 hours after waking up), they produced more adipose tissue (body fat) compared to mice that exercised late in the evening. was found to burn Along with this, changes were also observed in the response of adipose tissue genes after exercise.
morning exercise is more effective
Nearly all human gene sets are closely related forms with the mouse. This makes it more likely that the effects observed in mice are similar to those expected to be seen in humans.
To conduct our study, mice underwent strenuous exercise sessions during either the active phase (corresponding to midnight) or the resting phase (corresponding to midnight). We also collected adipose tissue samples every 4 hours after training for a total of 20 hours to understand the effects of different timings.
Fatty acids are released into the blood from adipose tissue and energy to use Reduces the size of fat cells during exercise.
Mice that exercised early in the morning showed increased blood fatty acid levels immediately after exercise and 12 hours after exercise. However, those who exercised late at night did not see such a change. This indicates that those who exercised in the early morning experienced twice as much lipolysis.
More interestingly, the unique timing advantage of exercise was also found in the action of genes. All of these changes are beneficial in reducing body fat and regulating blood sugar levels, which may benefit weight and health.
This study is consistent with two previous studies that showed that: Exercise timing is important many tissues – muscles, etc. liverRecent studies in humans also suggest that training at different times of the day can affect the body. respond to insulina hormone important in regulating blood sugar and thus body weight.
body clock
One of the main reasons why the body responds to exercise according to the time of day may lie in the organism’s circadian clock.
Every cell in the body has a circadian clock that regulates changes in metabolism and light, nutrition and exercise throughout the day. hormone, body temperature and even sensitivity to sound Everything is influenced by your body clock.
Body fat is no exception. It has its own clock that regulates the expression of many genes.our findings and Other research resultsit can be speculated that exercise timing may interact with the circadian clock to program adipocytes to improve fat burning.
Controls circadian rhythm when eating food By going hungry in the daytime. This is because our body has the energy it needs to perform all its functions throughout the day.
So when you exercise, your body uses the food you recently ate for energy. However, without food, the body must use fatty acids, which are mainly released from adipose tissue, for energy.
For this reason, we were interested in knowing whether the benefits of early morning exercise were due to fasting. I checked if it can be done.
Fasting night exercise was found to increase signs of body fat breakdown in the blood. This surprising finding suggests that the circadian clock may fine-tune the body’s response to exercise, negating the effects of meal timing.
When should I exercise?
Our study was conducted in mice with only one exercise session, so it is difficult to generalize the optimal exercise duration for people. How does exercise timing affect fat burning in humans? Further research is needed to know whether or not our findings are consistent across many exercise sessions.
In the meantime, the best general advice at this time is to be active no matter how much time you have available. Exercise is still a great way to reduce excess. body fatmay help lower the risk of certain diseases such as Heart disease and type 2 diabetesBut if you can squeeze in a workout in the morning, it could help you burn more fat.
