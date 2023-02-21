colorectal cancer prognosis prediction model incorporating perioperative longitudinal serum tumor markers: a retrospective longitudinal cohort study.

patient characteristics

Of the 2856 patients who underwent surgery for colorectal cancer without preoperative treatment at Yunnan Cancer Hospital between January 2011 and December 2018, 1453 patients were included and 9888 tumors were treated. Markers were measured.Substantially, the clinical characteristics of included and excluded patients were similar (additional file 1). His YNCH cohort of 1453 patients included 861 (59.3%) of his males, median (interquartile range) [IQR]) 58.0 years old [49.0, 65.0] chronology 1) and median follow-up was 44.7 months ([IQR]: 28.8–63.7 months). A total of 176 patients (12.1%) died during the follow-up period, with an incidence density of 87.77 per 1000 person-years of him.

Table 1. Characteristics of two cohorts of CRC patients

Of 549 patients who underwent surgery for colorectal cancer without preoperative treatment from January 2011 to December 2018 at Sun Yat-sen No. 6 Affiliated Hospital, 444 patients were included and 3694 tumor markers were identified. was measured.The distribution of the baseline characteristics of the included patients was substantially consistent with that of the excluded patients (additional file 1). His SYSU6 cohort of 444 patients included 259 (58.3%) of his males, median (interquartile range) [IQR]) 57.0 years old [47.0, 63.0] chronology 1) and median follow-up was 40.6 months ([IQR]: 37.1–48.9 months). A total of 33 patients (7.4%) died during the follow-up period, with an incidence density of 49.99 per 1000 person-years of him.

Patient characteristics from the two cohorts are outlined in the table 1Compared with YNCH patients, SYSU6 patients had higher rates of colon cancer, laparoscopic resection, better tumor differentiation, ≥12 lymph node yield, lymphovascular invasion, perineural invasion, and adjuvant chemotherapy. rice field.No significant differences were found between the two cohorts with respect to age, sex, disease stage, and mucus (colloid) type (Table 1). 1).

Overall, initial postoperative levels of CEA and CA19-9 were lower than preoperative levels, and initial postoperative CA125 were higher than preoperative CA125 (Table 1). In addition, patients with elevated preoperative or postoperative CEA (>5 ng/ml), CA19-9 (>37 U/ml), and CA125 (>35 U/ml) should undergo preoperative or postoperative of patients with normal CEA had poorer overall survival. CA19-9, CA125 (additional files 2: Figure S1-S2).

Extraction of longitudinal features

Longitudinal CEA, CA19-9 and CA125 smoothed curves for surviving and deceased patients are shown in additional files 2: Fig. S3. Those who died tended to have higher postoperative CEA, CA19-9, and her CA125 within 12 months after surgery. For trajectory feature extraction, the first 6, 6 and 5 principal components of her CEA, CA19-9 and CA125 in longitudinal direction were selected based on the Akaike Information Criterion (AIC), respectively.The corresponding eigenfunctions are shown in the additional file 2: Fig. S4. Then the first 17 principal components of the 3 longitudinal markers were selected by MFPCA and the first 5 eigenfunctions are shown in the additional file. 2: Fig. S5.additional file 2: Figure S6 shows the relative importance of the first 10 significant variables ranked by VIMP in the preoperative CEA&CA19-9&CA125 model and the longitudinal CEA&CA19-9&CA125 model. The first and second principal components of perioperative measurements of three tumor markers were the most important prognostic predictors after pathologic stage.

In-house validation of predictive models

The base model AUC was 0.707 at 24 months, 0.704 at 36 months, 0.706 at 48 months, and 0.681 at 60 months.The base model BS was 0.029 at 24 months, 0.059 at 36 months, 0.076 at 48 months, and 0.082 at 60 months (Fig. 2).

Figure 2 AUC (a) and BS (b) of predictive models 18–60 months after surgery for internal validation. AUC, area under the receiver operating characteristic curve. BS, Briar Score

The predictive performance of the preoperative CEA model was enhanced by including preoperative CA19-9 and CA125. At each prediction time point (18-60 months after surgery), the preoperative CEA&CA19-9&CA125 model had higher AUC and lower BS than the preoperative CEA model (Fig. 2). Specifically, the AUCs for preoperative CEA and preoperative CEA&CA19-9&CA125 models were 0.740 vs. 0.774 at 24 months, 0.716 vs. 0.774 at 36 months, 0.721 vs. 0.767 at 48 months, and 0.706 vs. 0.740 at 60 months. was. The BS for the two preoperative models were also 0.028 vs. 0.028 at 24 months, 0.058 vs. 0.057 at 36 months, 0.075 vs. 0.072 at 48 months, and 0.080 vs. 0.078 at 60 months.

Compared with the preoperative CEA model, the preoperative CEA-CA19-9-CA125 model improved the accuracy of risk estimation. NRI (95% CI) was 34.05% (3.29%, 64.81%) at 24 months, 33.53% (12.28%, 54.78%) at 36 months, 36.04% (17.18%, 54.90%) at 48 months, It was 21.47%. (2.95%, 39.99%) 60 months (table 2).Also, the corresponding IDIs (95% CI) were 0.011 (0.001, 0.021), 0.017 (0.005, 0.029), 0.024 (0.009, 0.039), and 0.020 (0.006, 0.035) (Table 3).

Table 2 Improvements in net reclassification of predictive models

Table 3 Integrated identification improvement of prediction model

Similar to the preoperative model, the predictive performance of the longitudinal CEA model was enhanced by including longitudinal measurements of CA19-9 and CA125. Both the identification and calibration of the longitudinal CEA&CA19-9&CA125 model were superior to the longitudinal CEA model (Figure 1). 2). The AUCs for the longitudinal CEA and longitudinal CEA&CA19-9&CA125 models were 0.835 vs. 0.871 at 24 months, 0.832 to 0.849 at 36 months, 0.814 vs. 0.832 at 48 months, and 0.782 vs. 0.796 at 60 months. The BS of the three long-term models also decreased from 0.026 to 0.025 at 24 months, from 0.051 to 0.049 at 36 months, from 0.066 to 0.065 at 48 months, and from 0.072 to 0.071 at 60 months.

Longitudinal models incorporating repeated measures of CEA, CA19-9, or CA125 improved predictive accuracy compared to preoperative models. His CEA model in longitudinal direction performed better than the preoperative CEA model in both AUC and BS (Fig. 1). 2). Further including longitudinal CEA, the AUC for the preoperative CEA model increased from 0.740 to 0.835 at 24 months, from 0.716 to 0.832 at 36 months, from 0.721 to 0.814 at 48 months, and from 0.706 to 0.782 at 60 months. increased to BS also decreased from 0.028 to 0.026 at 24 months, from 0.058 to 0.051 at 36 months, from 0.075 to 0.066 at 48 months, and from 0.080 to 0.072 at 60 months. Similarly, the longitudinal CEA&CA19-9&CA125 model performed better than the preoperative CEA&CA19-9&CA125 model in predicting overall survival in CRC patients.

Compared with the preoperative CEA&CA19-9&CA125 model, the longitudinal CEA&CA19-9&CA125 model has improved accuracy of risk estimation. NRI (95% CI) was 64.87% (34.11%, 95.63%) at 24 months, 40.81% (19.56%, 62.06%) at 36 months, 30.30% (11.44%, 49.16%) at 48 months, It was 24.76%. (6.24%, 43.28%) 60 months (table 2).Also, the corresponding IDIs (95% CI) were 0.062 (0.038, 0.085), 0.071 (0.045, 0.098), 0.053 (0.030, 0.076), and 0.040 (0.019, 0.061) (Table 3).Moreover, the AUC of the postoperative CEA&CA19-9&CA125 model was 0.762 at 60 months postoperatively, higher than the preoperative CEA&CA19-9&CA125 model (AUC = 0.740) and lower than the longitudinal CEA&CA19-9&CA125 model. (AUC = 0.796) (additional files 2: Fig. S7a).

External validation of predictive models

External validation showed similar results to the internal validation above. Her ROC curves for five predictive models using the YNCH cohort for training and the SYSU6 cohort for validation are shown in Fig. 1. 3At 60 months after surgery, the AUCs for the baseline, preoperative CEA, preoperative CEA&CA19-9&CA125, longitudinal CEA, and longitudinal CEA&CA19-9&CA125 models were 0.581, 0.597, 0.620, 0.696, and 0.736. Although the discriminative accuracy of these predictive models declined with external validation, AUC improved by incorporating tumor markers and their longitudinal information.The performance of his CEA & CA19-9 & CA125 models in pre-, post- and longitudinal directions also gradually improved with external validation, resulting in AUCs of 0.620, 0.638 and 0.736 (additional file 2: Fig. S7b).

Figure 3 ROC curve of predictive model at 60 months post-surgery for external validation. AUC, area under the receiver operating characteristic curve

Personalized dynamic forecast

Patient A with stage I colon cancer survived 71.6 months after surgery. Patient B with stage II colon cancer died 42.57 months after surgery. Patient C, who had stage III poorly differentiated rectal cancer, died 15.3 months after surgery. Personalized dynamic predictions for Patient A, Patient B, and Patient C are shown in additional files. 2: Fig. S8. The CEA levels estimated by the longitudinal CEA&CA19-9&CA125 models were close to the observed measures, and the predicted risks were closer to the real situation with the progressive inclusion of tumor measures. Specifically, patient A’s postoperative CEA decreased and the rate of decline of the conditional survival function remained at a low level with a flatter state, whereas patient C’s postoperative CEA gradually increased and conditional The rate of decline of the survival function became steeper. Patient B’s CEA first decreased, then increased, and the conditional survival function decreased slowly, then rapidly. Also, the conditional survival function curve for patient B was lower than for patient A and higher than for patient C. A shiny app of the proposed model has been submitted to github. [30]and the command “shiny::runGitHub (“Dynamic-prediction-of-overall-survival”, username = “ccckyx”, ref = “main”)” will run it in R.