



Great Falls — Nine states have dog flu, including California, Texas and New Jersey. According to veterinarian Michelle Richardson of the Big Sky Animal Medical Center, similar symptoms can occur in dogs as with the human flu he virus. “Most of the time, the symptoms are mild. They may be a little tired, fever, loss of appetite and cough.” The H3N8 strain originated in horses and the H3N2 subspecies began in birds and mutated to become contractile in dogs. These two are the most common canine flu seen in the United States. Currently, Dr. Richardson and other vets in the community have not submitted tests for the virus, reporting it to be a form of bronchitis. There’s a reason the recent nationwide outbreak has caused the CDC Surveillance Virus. “That’s why the big concern with bird flu is that there’s always a risk of it. It will become a naive population and spread like wildfire.” Canine influenza is contagious between dogs and cats, but unfortunately there is currently no vaccination for the feline companion. are also at increased risk of serious illness and death. Vaccinations are recommended by veterinarians, especially if your dog interacts with a large group of dogs. In the event of an outbreak, the CDC and other experts recommend vaccination and keeping dogs out of larger groups. Fetch, the grooming, training and boarding service in Great Falls, takes every precaution to keep the animals healthy on site. “If for any reason a dog shows sickness, if they are here, the steps we take when quarantining the animal are to immediately call the parent/guardian and remove the dog from the premises. We sanitize and obviously clean everything,” said Fetch owner Ashley Wilkinson. Fetch is like a school, kids play together and spread germs. For dogs to use her Fetch service, they must be vaccinated on a regular basis, and a “kennel cough” vaccination is recommended. Currently, Dr. Richardson does not yet believe that dogs in Montana require vaccination. “Personally, as for my dog, I am not vaccinated at this time. Have questions or comments about this article? Click here to contact Ryan . trend Follow KRTV

