



UT study A paper published January 9 highlights the role of key nutrients in food that can help malnourished children develop. University researchers have found that adding key nutrients to foods fed to malnourished children at the end of the manufacturing process maintains long shelf life and cognitive benefits. According to the study, more than 50 million children under the age of 5 suffer from acute malnutrition worldwide. Ready-to-use food (RUTF) is a peanut-based paste given to children rich in nutrients and vitamins needed to treat malnutrition. “Many of them[nutrients]are essentially there,” said lead author Genevieve James. is to get it to a stage where it can start growing. While the components of RUTF meet many requirements to ensure proper physical development, researcher Tom Brenna said certain molecules are needed to ensure proper cognitive development. omega-3 fatty acids. Peanut-based foods are rich in omega-6s, another type of fatty acid that ensures the body’s recovery, but they can keep out omega-3 molecules and inhibit cognitive benefits. there is. Brena, a professor of pediatrics, chemistry and human nutrition, said animal studies have revealed that reducing omega-3 fatty acids leads to aggression, poor impulse control and other cognitive problems. “Basically, you’re saving the body, but not the brain,” Brena said. So you have to balance the two. a type of omega-3 called docosahexaenoic acidor DHA, are not found in many natural foods. Forms of omega-3 fatty acids are typically found only in foods such as fish oil and other seafood products and are easily broken down over time. says James, a doctoral candidate in nutritional science. “The concern with DHA is that it is very vulnerable to oxidative destruction. That means contact with heat, light, oxygen and even minerals,” James said. It’s all there, in the manufacturing process, and inherently in food.” According to James, the study found that adding DHA toward the end of the RUTF manufacturing process prevented the molecule from breaking down. “Once you reach the final stage, you just mix it up and pack it into a loose little bag,” James said. It’s something.” James said the study is part of a broader push for RUTF manufacturing guidelines to employ better ratios of fatty acids, as well as more flexible formulations. It is considered, she said, but may not be the case in the parts of the world where RUTF is most needed. Peanut-free formulas are 1 in 50 children People around the world who are allergic to peanuts. “We hope that the flexibility of these nutritional guidelines and the framework of these matters will not only help manufacturers create these foods that are safe, but actually help children recover from malnutrition. I’m here.

