



Share on Pinterest Experts say laxatives can help with constipation, but regular use of them is not recommended.Westend61 / Getty Images Regular use of laxatives can increase the risk of dementia by more than 50%, according to researchers.

They add that the risk may be even higher if osmotic laxatives are used.

Experts say there are many natural ways to relieve constipation. For regular customers at stores laxative May increase risk of developing disease by more than 50% dementia. according to, study was published today in the online issue of neurologymedical journals American Neurological Association. Researchers examined medical data from over 500,000 people. UK Biobank Database Average 10-year follow-up. The average age of the participants he was 57, and none had dementia at the start of the study. Of the participants, 18,235 reported regular use of over-the-counter laxatives. Scientists defined regular use as using laxatives on most days of the week in the month preceding the study. Findings include: 218 participants (1.3%) who regularly used laxatives developed dementia.

Dementia developed in 1,969 participants (0.4%) who did not use laxatives regularly.

Risk of developing dementia increased with use of two or more laxatives.

Use of osmotic laxatives posed even higher risks. After controlling for age, gender, education, other illnesses, medication use, and family history, the scientists found that frequent laxative use increased the risk of developing all-cause dementia by 51%. I found Researchers found that the type and amount of variation in laxative use influenced risk. Those who used one type of laxative had a 28% increased risk.

Those who used two or more laxatives had a 90% increased risk. The most significant increase in risk was penetrating laxative . “Osmotic laxatives, such as PEG 3350 (Miralax), attract and draw water into the stool, gently softening the stool and leading to more frequent bowel movements,” he explained. Elena IvaninaDO, MPH, Director of Neurointegrative Gastroenterology, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York. “stimulant laxative Strong laxatives like senna irritate the intestines, stimulating the muscles to propel the contents forward,” she told Healthline. , are first-line laxatives that are mild and have minimal side effects but can take 2-3 days to work, while stimulant laxatives are much more effective, quick-acting and often It takes 6-12 hours to work, but has more serious side effects.Neither should be used chronically without the guidance of a gastroenterologist.” Constipation and laxative use have been noted to be common among middle-aged and older adults FengshaPh.D., Research Author, Shenzhen Advanced Technology Institute, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Guangdong, China. “However, regular laxative use alters the gut microbiome, possibly affecting neural signaling from the gut to the brain and increasing the production of gut toxins that can affect the brain. There is a possibility that Scientists point out that laxative use is a modifiable risk factor. “Using laxatives regularly and long-term is never a good idea,” he said. Anne DunaheeMS, RDN, Nutritionist, and Owner of Food and Nutrition Blog craving for something healthy. “They can exacerbate constipation problems and you can become dependent on them. Long-term laxative use can also damage the colon,” she told Healthline. Told. “Constipation can be an uncomfortable problem, but there are natural ways to help with it,” he said. Dr. Mahmoud KaalaPhysician, Kara MD. “Dietary fiber It’s one way to help with new-onset constipation or constipation that’s only been around for a few days that isn’t the result of using narcotic pain relievers,” Kara told Healthline. Different types of fibers include: • Soluble dietary fiber It absorbs water and forms a jelly-like substance that lubricates stools. In contrast, insoluble fiber “bulks” food and waste products together and keeps them moving through the digestive tract. It is • Constipation: cellulose (a type of insoluble fiber) is often considered a “natural laxative”. Found naturally in nuts, whole grains, wheat bran, seeds and brown rice. Danahy offers a stepwise approach to treating constipation. Eat more fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds and whole grains and gradually increase your fiber to about 30 grams daily.Oatmeal, barley and kiwi are some of my favorite foods for constipation. natural stool softenerCheck the Nutrition Facts label on breads and cereals, as fiber content can vary widely. Choose one that contains at least 4-5 grams of fiber per serving. Note: If these foods are not in your diet, avoid gas, bloating, or other digestive side effects. , add slowly. Stay hydrated throughout the day.Ideally water, unsweetened seltzer, or Herb teaMany people find that drinking a glass of warm water with lemon, tea, or coffee (regular or decaffeinated) in the morning has a mild laxative effect. Hydration is even more important when increasing fiber, as it helps move through the intestines. Ask your healthcare provider about using over-the-counter stool softeners. This is often a safer alternative to laxatives, but Danahee recommends trying fiber and liquids first. probiotics It also helps promote regular bowel movements. They also support the gut microbiome and the gut-brain axis. Ask your healthcare provider about brands designed to help with constipation. Finally, in the case of chronic constipation, it is imperative to look for the root cause. It may be related to certain medications you are taking and functional bowel disorders such as: irritable bowel syndromeAsk for a referral to a gastroenterologist who can help address the root of the problem.

