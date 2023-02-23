COVID-19 in San Antonio: February 15 numbers





Hospitalizations increased, but only marginally.

San Antonio — Health officials in San Antonio state risks in the area. coronavirus The spread is now “improving” after Wednesday reporting the community’s seven-day case total was the lowest in more than three months. Metro Health tallied 919 new COVID infections in the period from February 15th to February 21st, a decrease of almost 50%. from the previous weekIt was the lowest number of reported cases in a week since mid-November, with the seven-day average of cases plummeting to 131 this week. Since the pandemic began, Bexar County has reported at least 690,777 cases, but this figure may not account for the thousands of at-home COVID tests that went unreported. However, there are more local patients hospitalized with COVID-19, but the increase is small. There have been 137 virus-related hospitalizations this week, of which 26 are battling symptoms while in intensive care. Bexar County Pop-up clinics are still being held Free COVID-19 vaccine. Next time will be Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. No reservation required! Remember, you can get the flu shot at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine. Immunizations are especially important for people with other diseases such as diabetes.Find a vaccine clinic at https://t.co/N7fU5b0XAr) pic.twitter.com/ocSvDeV444 — SA Metro Health (@SAMEtroHealth) February 17, 2023 Bexar County Trends Click here for the Bexar County COVID graphic Vaccine Advancements in Bexar County The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. from this page. 74.1% As of February 14, eligible Bexar County residents (6 months and older) are fully vaccinated.

As of February 14, eligible Bexar County residents (6 months and older) are fully vaccinated. 13.9% As of February 14, eligible Bexar County residents (ages 5 and up) are receiving bivalent boosters. The CDC states that “if a large portion of a community has immunity to a disease (through vaccination and/or previous illness),” that community will reach herd immunity, and “the disease will spread from person to person.” less likely,” he said. The City of San Antonio breaks down vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health’s Immunization Statistics page. coronavirus in texas The Texas Department of Health Services transitioned to weekly COVID-19 reports in early 2023, with new data arriving every Wednesday. For the week of Feb. 16-Feb. 22, the state reported 15,972 case; the total includes 8,493 Newly confirmed cases and 7,479 A new possible case. For more information, this page. With these figures, the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 is 8.31 a million. in the meantime, 121 Texas reported additional virus-related deaths last week.Statewide death toll 91,545The positive rate is 10.88%, Down from last week’s 11.91%. coronavirus symptoms Symptoms of coronavirus can resemble the flu or a bad cold. Centers for Disease Control. Most healthy people have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Chinese Center for Disease Control showed that 80% of cases were mild. However, according to the World Health Organization, infections can lead to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. Older people with underlying medical conditions are most at risk. Experts have determined that there is consistent evidence that these conditions put people at increased risk, regardless of age. chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI 30 or higher)

Immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplantation (lowered immunity)

Serious heart disease, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathy

sickle cell disease

type 2 diabetes

CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure. Human coronaviruses usually spread… Between people in close contact with each other (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can land in the mouth, nose, or be inhaled into the lungs of nearby people.

Several recent studies suggest that COVID-19 can be spread by people who show no symptoms. help stop the spread of coronavirus Please stay home when you are sick.

Eating and sleeping separately from family

use a variety of utensils and utensils

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash. Find a test location City officials recommend that if you have fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, or nausea, please contact COVID-19. 19 recommended to be tested. Or vomiting, or diarrhea. Self-screening tools are available to see if testing is required. Here is the test site locator Helps you find your nearest test center in San Antonio. latest coronavirus headlines

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kens5.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-numbers/covid-cases-san-antonio-coronavirus-texas/273-ef6a9154-7616-4c7a-9322-f5ec4b8f4d74 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos