Health
Bronze Age Tomb Gives Clues to Rare Surgery : Schott
Kalisher et al., 2023/PLOS ONE
About 3,500 years ago, during the Bronze Age, the city of Megiddo in what is now northern Israel was a thriving trading center. “It already had considerable influence and power in the region and had a very cosmopolitan population,” he said. Rachel Kalisher, a bioarchaeologist and graduate student at Brown University. “He is one of the most important places in the ancient Near East because it is located at the crossroads of these major trade routes connecting the East and the West.”
Today, it is a large excavation site and a site frequented by Kalisher.In a new paper published Wednesday in the journal pro swanshe and her colleagues describe the astonishing things they discovered there about ancient medical practices in the area.
Kalisher was examining the remains of a burial ground there, cleaning up the skull of an adult male. When she removed the stains by hand “with a dental tool or a wooden tool and possibly a paintbrush,” she explained.
Rachel Kalisher
skull Trefination A hole created by a surgical procedure in which part of the skull is removed to relieve pressure on the brain. At the time, in addition to treating penetrating head injuries, it was used to manage seizures and other medical problems, Kalisher said.
How scientists knew they were pierced before they died
So when she found this square hole in her skull, about the size of a large postage stamp, she knew it was something special. It was a no-brainer,” she recalls.
Kalisher and the research team could tell from the color and slope of the cut, and the fact that there was no bone growth, that he was still alive and that the man’s skull had been punctured shortly before his death. is ready. This is the skull after the resection had been done, and care was taken not to puncture the tissue layers that protect the brain.
And the way the hole is made—making an incision across that patch of the skull before removing the resulting bone shards—is rare, says Kalisher. “We actually found two extruded bone fragments he found,” she says. They were in the grave alongside the corpses.
First example of surgical technique in this field
Around the world, the practice of skull drilling dates back thousands of years to the Neolithic period. However, this is at least the earliest example of this “angled notch” technique in a geographic area that is several centuries old.
Today, a similar procedure called a craniotomy is used to treat brain tumors, aneurysms, and other problems.
Kalisher et al., 2023/PLOS ONE
The male skull had several other anomalies. This included extra molars. His two forehead bones never fused together properly. His nose was broken and had healed lopsided.
Under the skull of the male skeleton, lesions consistent with infections such as tuberculosis and leprosy were found. Even the bones in his leg were disfigured – “kind of squashed,” says Kalisher, “so the person had a lot going on from head to toe.”
Kalisher and her colleagues speculate in their research paper that trephination is likely an intervention for debilitating conditions in men. Unfortunately, he did not live long after the operation. He was buried beside someone else who also had lesions on his bones. Previous DNA analysis I revealed that he was my brother.
“Maybe they were prone to the same disease,” suggests Kalisher. Or, “Maybe they lived together and one caught a contagious disease from the other.”
In any case, the fact that the siblings lived into adulthood with some serious illness suggests that they lived at least some privileged lives. It seemed, but they lived long enough to reflect on whatever was happening. [those] Note “bones” Aja LanceBioarchaeologist at Harvard University, not involved in research. Without access to a special diet or some form of caregiver, Lans said, the siblings would likely have died before the disease progressed and left bone lesions.
“This is a really good example of collaboration using as many lines of research as possible,” says Lans. “And they do a very good job of pairing it with the actual historical context of the Bronze Age site.”
Kalisher offers one final observation. There was no indication that they were ostracized because of the chronic illnesses or disabilities they experienced. “We tend to think of disability or any kind of illness as something that keeps you away,” Kalisher says. And this does not seem to be the case in this context.” Rather, they met their deaths in communal graves, along with food offerings and fine china. “It really shows the humanity of those who buried them.” I think.”
For Kalisher, these bone fragments finally came together into the outlines of the stories of those who lived and died long ago.
|
