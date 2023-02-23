Remdesivir, not oxygen therapy, may reduce mortality in patients hospitalized with COVID-19





Researchers have observed that remdesivir may be effective in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 infection but not receiving oxygen therapy. of Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The findings comply with World Health Organization guidelines not to recommend remdesivir for critically ill patients with COVID-19.1 Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that gained notoriety as one of the first treatments for COVID-19. Approved in the US in 2020 and later in Europe. Many clinical studies have tested its efficacy in preventing death in hospitalized patients with COVID-19, but current studies show conflicting and inconclusive results. Furthermore, current data are inconsistent regarding patient populations that benefit from remdesivir.1 Researchers at the University of Basel and Basel University Hospital in Switzerland conducted a meta-analysis of eight randomized clinical trials to know which patient groups may have benefited from remdesivir. A team led by clinical epidemiologist Matthias Briel looked at data from 10,000 unvaccinated patients in her 40 countries who were hospitalized and treated for COVID-19. The team evaluated the benefits and possible adverse events (AEs) of remdesivir across various subgroups.1 The findings showed that remdesivir reduced the risk of death in patients not receiving oxygen therapy. In addition, remdesivir appeared to enhance survival in patients receiving conventional oxygen support. Both subgroups had her 2% reduction in mortality over the 4-week observation period. This means she has 20 fewer deaths per 1,000 patients.1 Not all patient groups benefited from remdesivir at the same level, and “the benefits for patients receiving intensive ventilatory support remain unclear,” said Alain Amstutz, the study’s lead author, in a press release. I’m here. However, researchers noted limited data on patients who required strong ventilatory support.1 Furthermore, evidence of a survival benefit for remdesivir and its effects on age group, comorbidities, levels of inflammatory markers, or early hospital discharge is lacking. His AE profile for remdesivir also appears to be minimal, according to the study authors.1 “Fortunately, we found that remdesivir causes less serious unwanted side effects than standard treatment,” Benjamin Speihi, co-lead author of the study, said in a press release.1 Remdesivir is a nucleotide prodrug that blocks viral spread by disrupting viral RNA transcription.2 According to the treatment management of hospitalized adults with COVID-19, clinical use in non-hospitalized patients at high risk of mild to moderate COVID-19 and in patients with or without immunodilators and in certain hospitalized patients Currently recommended.2 Additionally, questions remain about the effectiveness of remdesivir in people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and in patients who have recovered from previous COVID-19 infection. Researchers say they are not yet aware of remdesivir’s cost-effectiveness, which needs to be addressed in future research.1 reference University of Basel. When is remdesivir effective for his COVID-19?news release. February 21, 2023. Accessed 22 February 2023. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/980261 NIH (National Institutes of Health. Remdesivir. COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines. December 1, 2022. Accessed February 22, 2023.

